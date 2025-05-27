Algonquin reopens park, unveils renovation plans for another

A layout showed planned renovations to Willoughby Farms Park, located at 2001 Wynnfield Drive, Algonquin. (Photo provided by Village of Algonquin)

Algonquin residents are seeing major upgrades to the village’s parks as finalized plans for Willoughby Farms Park were unveiled, and Presidential Park reopens Wednesday.

Willoughby Farms Park

The village of Algonquin has announced finalized plan for the redevelopment of Willoughby Farms Park, located at 2001 Wynnfield Drive, after months of planning and gathering input from residents through open houses and online surveys.

The village started to look into updating the 12-acre park, which was created in 1996, after it was identified in a comprehensive parks and recreation master plan as needing renovations. The village partnered with JSD Professional Services, Inc. to develop a “long-term plan that reflects community priorities and modern recreational trends,” according to a village news release.

The planned renovations feature four new pickleball courts, a nature-themed play area, zip-line, gathering plaza with water features, pergola with swings, restroom building, new native planting areas and a multi-use court for basketball, badminton and futsal, a variation of soccer.

“This plan represents a shared vision shaped by robust community engagement,” Village President Debby Sosine said in the release. “From residents to students to local stakeholders, we heard thoughtful feedback that helped guide this exciting transformation.”

Over several months, the planning process included community open houses, online surveys, student brainstorming sessions at Westfield Community School and targeted focus groups.

The project’s estimated cost is $4.8 million, including design, permitting and contingency funds, according to the release. The village will pursue phased implementation and explore grant opportunities to support funding, including the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Deputy Village Manager Michael Kumbera said.

Nearby, a Lennar development of 99 single-family homes and 150 townhouses, south of the Willoughby Farms subdivision, was approved last year by the Village Board. The new development does not include a community park, but developers agreed to donate a portion of the land and pay fees to assist in the Willoughby Farms Park renovations. An estimated $1 million to $1.25 million in impact fees could go toward funding the project, Kumbera said.

Presidential Park

A grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Presidential Park will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at 700 Highland Ave.

The 12-acre park underwent a $6.74 million renovation that features a sports-themed playground, outdoor fitness equipment, soccer fields and walking trails. Three artificial turf fields for baseball and softball are expected to be completed in the fall, according to a village news release.

A rendering of a new playground for Presidential Park in Algonquin. (Photo provided by Village of Algonquin)

The fields are anticipated to serve as a “key economic driver for the community” to attract visiting teams by accommodating regional travel baseball and softball tournaments, according to the release.

“This investment in Presidential Park enhances residents’ quality of life and strengthens our local economy,” Sosine said in the release. “The amenities were thoughtfully designed to support both community recreation and future tournament play.”

Construction started last year. To help cover costs, The village received a $400,000 grant from the Illinois Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program in 2022.