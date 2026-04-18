Vehicle leaves Route 14, damages about half a dozen vehicles in Woodstock Culver’s parking lot

A car left Route 14 in Woodstock and hit several cars in the Culver's parking lot Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A car veered off Route 14 and damaged about half a dozen vehicles in the Woodstock Culver’s parking lot Saturday afternoon.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and Woodstock Police Department were called to the intersection of Route 14 and W. Lake Shore Drive at 12:34 p.m., “following multiple 911 calls reporting a rollover crash with possible entrapment,” Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

First responders found the crash in the Culver’s parking lot, Vucha said.

“A vehicle appeared to have left Route 14, became airborne, and struck a tree and light pole before entering the parking lot and coming to rest after damaging approximately six parked vehicles,” Vucha said.

The woman driving the vehicle got out before emergency personnel arrived. Paramedics evaluated her, but Vucha said she declined having any injuries.

Firefighters stayed on-scene to assist with securing the area, coordinating removal of damaged vehicles and clearing damaged trees that obstructed access for tow trucks, Vucha said.

Said Battalion Chief Scott Nieman: “When crews arrived, there was a lot going on and the scene was chaotic. We got lucky out here. Vehicles can be repaired, but it could have been a much different outcome if anyone had been in the path of that vehicle.”

The Woodstock Police Department is investigating the crash, Vucha said.