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Northwest Herald

Charges filed against 2 men, both 18, in Johnsburg altercation in which one was stabbed

Person stabbed was airlifted from high school

P.H. Miller School in Plano was placed on a soft lockdown for a short time Tuesday afternoon while a warrant was being served in the neighborhood adjacent to the school.

(File photo)

By Janelle Walker

Two 18-year-olds involved in an altercation near Johnsburg High School on March 27 have been charged with misdemeanors – including the person who was stabbed, authorities said.

According to complaints filed in McHenry County Court, Benjamin Ramirez, 18, of Johnsburg, is charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of battery causing bodily harm, accused of stabbing Coltyn Crawford in the torso with a knife. Following a detention hearing Wednesday, Ramirez was released from McHenry County Jail pending trial.

Crawford, 18, of Wonder Lake, is charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of battery, accused of striking Ramirez’s head with his hand during a physical altercation, according to court records.

Both men were charged with well lesser counts of disorderly conduct and assault, court records show. The court complaints allege both were involved in a “telephonic argument ... where threats of bodily harm were exchanged” and later a fight, leading to the additional charges.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to the incident, and Crawford was taken by air ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. His mother, Brittney Crawford, told Shaw Local that her son had four inches of small intestine removed following the stabbing and he was released from the hospital on April 2.

She set up a GoFundMe to cover medical and lost work expenses, Standing with Coltyn Through His Healing Journey.

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Janelle Walker

Janelle Walker

Originally from North Dakota, Janelle covered the suburbs and collar counties for nearly 20 years before taking a career break to work in content marketing. She is excited to be back in the newsroom.