Charges filed against 2 men, both 18, in Johnsburg altercation in which one was stabbed

Two 18-year-olds involved in an altercation near Johnsburg High School on March 27 have been charged with misdemeanors – including the person who was stabbed, authorities said.

According to complaints filed in McHenry County Court, Benjamin Ramirez, 18, of Johnsburg, is charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of battery causing bodily harm, accused of stabbing Coltyn Crawford in the torso with a knife. Following a detention hearing Wednesday, Ramirez was released from McHenry County Jail pending trial.

Crawford, 18, of Wonder Lake, is charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of battery, accused of striking Ramirez’s head with his hand during a physical altercation, according to court records.

Both men were charged with well lesser counts of disorderly conduct and assault, court records show. The court complaints allege both were involved in a “telephonic argument ... where threats of bodily harm were exchanged” and later a fight, leading to the additional charges.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to the incident, and Crawford was taken by air ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. His mother, Brittney Crawford, told Shaw Local that her son had four inches of small intestine removed following the stabbing and he was released from the hospital on April 2.

She set up a GoFundMe to cover medical and lost work expenses, Standing with Coltyn Through His Healing Journey.