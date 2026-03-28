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Person flown from Johnsburg High grounds in medical helicopter

(Stock image)

By Claire O'Brien

A person was flown to a hospital by a medical helicopter late Friday following an incident at Johnsburg High School.

A McHenry Township Fire Protection District official confirmed the helicopter transport but did not have further details. But social media comments by people who appear to have firsthand knowledge say someone was stabbed at the school, which is unconfirmed by authorities.

Friday was the final day of spring break in Johnsburg School District 12, so it’s unclear why anyone would have been on school grounds.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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Claire O'Brien

Claire O'Brien is a reporter who focuses on Huntley, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Marengo and the McHenry County Board. Feel free to email her at cobrien@shawmedia.com.