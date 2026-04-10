Gabby Christopher’s 40th career HR ties Marengo mark in win over Woodstock; Northwest Herald Thursday roundup

Softball

Marengo 14, Woodstock 3 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Gabby Christopher hit her 40th career home run, tying the school record, as the Indians won the Kishwaukee River Conference game. Christopher (3 for 4) also had a triple, stolen base and three RBIs. Gianna Iovinelli (3 for 4, two RBIs) homered and doubled for Marengo. Abby Balmes, Emma Anderson and Mia Miceli (2 for 2, two RBIs) had doubles as well.

Tipper Axelson hit a three-run homer for Woodstock (2-3, 0-2).

Huntley 23, Crystal Lake South 7 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Keely Fewell (2 for 2, four RBIs) and Lyla Ginczycki (4 for 5, four RBIs) homered, and the Red Raiders (7-3, 3-0) pounded out 27 hits in the Fox Valley Conference game. Huntley got doubles from Avery Collatz, Grace Benson (3 for 5, three RBIs), Fewell, Makayla Rasmussen and Piper Heimbrodt (4 for 5). Lana Hobday tripled twice, while Morgan Bzdusek (3 for 4) and Heimbrodt had triples as well. Huntley also got two-hit games from Aubrina Adamik (three stolen bases), Katelyn Bayness, Rasmussen and Alyssa Weniger.

Georgi Austin homered and drove in three runs for South (1-3). Lily Cargill and Riley Barda (2 for 2) had doubles.

Woodstock North 11, Plano 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, the Thunder (2-2, 2-0) got a 4-for-4 performance from leadoff hitter Maddie Nordahl, who scored four runs in the KRC game. Aly Jordan, Kylee Nicholson and Kylie Stevens doubled, and Allyson Schaid tripled. Nicholson pitched all five innings, striking out seven and allowing two hits.

Sandwich 11, Johnsburg 5: At Sandwich, Kimmy Whitlock went 3 for 4 with a triple and double for the Skyhawks (1-5, 1-1) in their KRC loss. Evelyn Mercurio had two doubles for Johnsburg. Abri Bruns and Ayda Cavanaugh also doubled.

Burlington Central 1, Kaneland 1 (6 inn.): At Burlington, the Rockets did not have a hit but pushed across a run in the fourth inning of the nonconference game.

Alden-Hebron 3, Hiawatha 3 (2 inn.): At Hiawatha, the Giants played to a tie. Briana Nelson singled, drove in a run and stole two bases. Hayden Smith also had two stolen bases.

Baseball

McHenry 8, Harlem 8 (6 inn.): At McHenry, the Warriors (7-2-1) had only four hits, including a double by Landon Clements, but drew 10 walks in the nonconference game.

Antioch 3, Woodstock North 2: At Antioch, the Thunder allowed three runs in the bottom of the seventh and lost the nonconference game. Lincoln Buening was 2 for 3 for North (2-5), and Braeden Berner had a triple.

Hiawatha 14, Alden-Hebron 4 (5 inn.): At Hiawatha, Ulysses Johnson had the only hit for the Giants. Caleb Linneman, Cohl Armbrust, J.P. Stewart and Logan Klein had RBIs for A-H (3-2).

Guilford 18, Harvard 1 (4 inn.): At Rockford, Logan Nulle’s RBI double in the fourth accounted for the Hornets’ only run in their nonconference loss.

Girls soccer

Crystal Lake Central 7, Kaneland 0: At Kaneland, Jordin Gaunaurd had two goals and three assists, Addison Schaffer added two goals and two assists, and Avery Watson also scored twice for the Tigers in their nonconference win. Ella Bechler also had a goal. Allison Barnett, Alex Hannell and Peyton McMahon contributed assists. Skyler Ferrero (two saves) and Charlotte Wallner (one saves) shared the shutout.

Crystal Lake South 5, Grant 1: At Crystal Lake, Tessa Melhuish scored twice for the Gators in their nonconference win. Maddy Landa, Abby Magadan and Delaney Ranum also scored for South.

Dundee-Crown 1, Larkin 1: At Carpentersville, Rylie Mensik scored in the first half for the Chargers off an assist from Lizbeth Romero in the nonconference match. Karla Guillen had four saves for D-C (1-2-1).

Boys tennis

Huntley 7, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders won the FVC match.

Round Lake 5, Woodstock 2: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks received doubles wins from Cristian Tapia and Simeon Oberhuber (No. 2) and Alex Rodriguez and Luis Fuentes (No. 3).

Crystal Lake South 7, Marian Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Gators got straight-set wins from singles players Bayel Muktar (No. 1), Nazar Muktar (No. 2) and Kevin Opiela (No. 3). South swept doubles with Zeke Boldman and Eryk Bucior (No. 1), Tengis Khatanbaatar and Charlie Santarelli (No. 2), AJ Nielsen and Diego Alvarez (No. 3) and Jake Pasek and Roman Gulakowski (No. 4).