Salvation Army debuts new emergency canteen in Crystal Lake: ‘Hope is on the way’

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services North Central Illinois Director Sam Amick speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for McHenry County's new emergency canteen on April 6, 2026. (Michelle Meyer)

Parked in the Salvation Army Crystal Lake Community Center’s lot is a large white and red box truck, looking not much different from a food truck. The major contrast is that this vehicle is capable of serving 500 meals daily for those affected by and responding to local disasters.

The new and upgraded emergency canteen is equipped with two industrial-sized freezers, a full stove and range, a microwave and a coffee maker, acting as a fully mobile kitchen. Ditching gas generators, the vehicle is powered by lithium-ion batteries, Emergency Disaster Services North Central Illinois Director Sam Amick said.

“We have a theme that is said in disaster services, ‘Hope is on the way,’” he said. “Hope is on the way for those affected by disasters or those [who] are serving at disasters.”

The canteen will support first responders and survivors during crises like natural disasters, search-and-rescue operations and fires. It is capable of serving at least 500 meals a day, if needed, according to a Salvation Army news release.

The Salvation Army of McHenry County's new emergency canteen can provide over 500 meals a day for emergencies. (Michelle Meyer)

The vehicle, valued at almost $200,000, will serve all of McHenry County and into Boone County, and will be housed at the Crystal Lake Salvation Army. It has already been deployed seven times, serving more than 500 drinks and more than 200 snacks, since arriving in February, according to the release.

Volunteers staffed the canteen during devastating house fires in McHenry and Holiday Hills that left families displaced.

About 100 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new emergency canteen Monday at the Crystal Lake location, 290 W. Crystal Lake Ave. Those in attendance included multiple representatives from local fire and police departments, state Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, and state Rep. Suzanne Ness, D-Crystal Lake.

“It took us 30 years to get a new canteen,” Volunteer and Communication Relations Manager Barb McDonel said. “Every soul that we touch is a soul that we can make a difference with, and because of each one of you, we are able to do that.”

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services volunteers Tomm Allen (left) and Pat Trunda speak during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new emergency canteen on April 6, 2026, in Crystal Lake. (Michelle Meyer)

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services volunteer representatives Pat Trunda and Tom Allen have been the reliable people in the canteen serving responders and survivors. As retired firefighters, they say it’s “full circle” to see firefighters they have trained out in the field responding to the same calls.

“So, we’re hoping that some of those guys, when they retire, are going to take our places,” Allen said.

Responding to people in need during emergencies is not new for the Salvation Army. The Emergency Disaster Services have been operating for over a century, providing food, communications, clothing, shelter and support across the country.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services can register and find more information at edscentral.org.