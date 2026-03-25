2 people injured in house fire hear McHenry

A fire on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, severely damaged a home in the Eastwood Manor subdivision north of McHenry. (Photo provided by Stephanie Tesmer)

A fire Tuesday afternoon outside McHenry severely damaged a home, but the four residents were able to get out before firefighters arrived, according to the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Two of those residents were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to a department news release.

Firefighters were called at about 3:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Chapel Hill Road, in the unincorporated Eastwood Manor subdivision. Crews arriving two minutes after the first call found the single-story home with fire showing from a front window, according to a department news release.

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The four residents were escaping the house as firefighters arrived, according to a department official, and the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. No firefighters were injured during the fire attack.

The fire was contained to a living room and kitchen, but with smoke and water damage throughout the home. The home remains uninhabitable, according to officials.

Mutual aid was provided by the Spring Grove, Fox Lake, Wonder Lake, Round Lake, Richmond, Cary, Crystal Lake, Nunda Rural, Wauconda, and Antioch Fire Departments, along with the Salvation Army Canteen and the American Red Cross. The fire is currently under investigation by the McHenry Township Fire Protection District and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.