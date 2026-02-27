Fire burns 2 homes and garage in Holiday Hills

Members of two households have been displaced after a fire damaged their homes and a detached garage Friday afternoon in Holiday Hills.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 12:03 p.m. to South Riverview Drive for a reported structure fire. First responders arrived in under seven minutes to “two houses and a detached garage on fire,” according to a McHenry Township Fire Protection news release.

Upgrading the response to a working fire, crews deployed two hose lines and got the fire under control within 15 minutes. The fire was fully extinguished in approximately 30 minutes, according to the release.

All three buildings were deemed uninhabitable after sustaining fire and smoke damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowners affected. Officials did not have a damage estimate as of Friday.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Fire departments from Cary, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Nunda, Round Lake, Wauconda, Wonder Lake and Woodstock assisted in the call. The Salvation Army Canteen also brought support.