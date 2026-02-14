Home catches fire Saturday near McHenry

An attic caught fire early Saturday in a home near McHenry.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District was called to the 2500 block of north Freedom Drive near McHenry for a reported structure fire about 1:52 a.m. Saturday, fire officials said in a news release.

Crews arrived within six minutes and found fire showing from the attic of an attached garage on a single-family residence, according to the Saturday-morning release.

McHenry County sheriff’s deputies were escorting three occupants out of the home when fire crews arrived, fire officials said. The sheriff’s office was not immediately available for comment Saturday.

Firefighters searched the home for potential victims and began an aggressive fire attack, according to the release.

Firefighters contained the fire to the attached garage and attic, but there was smoke and water damage throughout the main living area, according to the release.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and several dogs were unharmed and accounted for in a fenced area of the property.

Fire departments from Spring Grove, Fox Lake, Wonder Lake, Round Lake, Richmond, Cary, Crystal Lake, Nunda, Antioch and Wauconda, as well as the Salvation Army Canteen assisted McHenry on-scene or by covering fire stations.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District is investigating the fire.