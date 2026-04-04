Woodstock Chamber launches digital gift card program

Groundhog merchandise by Regina Lombardo is on display at Artisans on Main in Woodstock last year. Artisans on Main is among the participating businesses in the Woodstock Chamber's new gift card program. (Claire O'Brien)

The Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched a new digital gift card program.

Chamber President Amy Humbracht said the program recently launched as a way to help support local businesses.

“We created the Woodstock Community Gift Card as a simple way for people to support local businesses while giving the recipient flexibility in how they spend it,” Humbracht said in an email. “When someone purchases this card, they’re not just giving a gift, they’re helping strengthen our local economy and support the businesses that make Woodstock unique.”

The card is a digital Mastercard, and the system does not offer any physical cards. Funds on the cards can be spent only at participating Woodstock-area businesses, a restriction that Humbracht said helps more dollars stay in the local economy. But people have the flexibility to shop and dine at multiple establishments with one card, Humbracht said.

Anyone from anywhere in the world can purchase a card online, but it can only be redeemed at participating businesses. Cardholders from outside the area who have a remaining balance can donate it to a participating nonprofit, Humbracht said. All local businesses and nonprofits are welcome to participate.

Gift card buyers will pay an e-delivery fee of $1 plus 5% of the card’s value, according to the purchase portal. The card is delivered instantly by text or email, Humbracht said. The portal also offers options to send the card later on a scheduled delivery date.

However, there are incentives to try to use the card. A $3 monthly fee will be deducted from cards after 12 consecutive months of not being used.

People can buy a card online at woodstock-community-card.yiftee.com.

Cards can be printed or saved to digital platforms like Apple Wallet, Humbracht said.

Woodstock is not the first city to have programs to encourage people to shop locally. McHenry offers a Shop and Dine McHenry program. It was first launched in 2024, but runs when funds are available.