Route 120 blocked by semitruck rollover

A semitruck rolled over Saturday, March 28, 2026, on Route 120 between Fleming and Thompson roads in unincorporated Woodstock, spilling a load of asphalt. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A semitruck rolled over, blocking Route 120 in both directions Saturday morning in unincorporated Woodstock.

Crews from the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded about 10:10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, to a report of a crash in the 10100 block of West Route 120 with a person trapped inside, according to an email from district spokesman Alex Vucha.

When first responders arrived, they found a truck that had rolled over on Route 120 between Fleming and Thompson roads. The truck was on its side, having spilled a load of milled asphalt across the road, blocking traffic in both directions, according to the email.

The driver had gotten out of the vehicle by the time crews arrived. Fluids had begun to leak from the truck, but they were contained and posed no environmental threat, Vucha wrote in the email.

The male truck driver was evaluated by paramedics at the scene, but declined medical treatment, Vucha wrote.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue district extended its appreciation to personnel from the Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts, who assisted at the scene, Vucha wrote.

The crash is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, and the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, according to the email.