2026 Northwest Herald Girls Wrestling Coach of the Year: Hampshire’s Matt Todd

Just two years ago, Hampshire had zero state qualifiers in its girls wrestling program. Go back one more year and the Whip-Purs had neither a state qualifier nor a sectional qualifier in their program.

Fast forward to this winter, and Hampshire’s girls wrestling team has blossomed from barely existing to being one of the best in the state. After landing a trio of state medalists last winter, Hampshire made history this season, placing a program-record four wrestlers on the podium and winning McHenry County’s first girls team state title.

Stella Piazza (115), Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (120) and Samantha Diehl (190) were all state finalists for the Whips, whose team state title was Hampshire’s first in either boys or girls wrestling. The Whips, who placed third at regionals and second at sectionals, crowned four regional champions and two sectional champions this season.

For his efforts, Hampshire coach Matt Todd has been selected as the 2026 Northwest Herald Girls Wrestling Coach of the Year by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Under Todd, who also coaches the boys, Hampshire’s girls went 4-1 in dual matches.

Sports reporter Russ Hodges spoke with Todd to discuss the season, his coaching style, inspirations and much more.

Hampshire landed four medalists and won the first-place team trophy during the IHSA girls individual state finals at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. (Russ Hodges)

What did it mean to bring home Hampshire’s first team state girls wrestling title and the first in McHenry County?

Todd: It’s such a wonderful accomplishment for our team and our coaches. For the girls, especially, I know that’s one of the goals they’ve had since getting second last year. They wanted to get back to state and get more to the top of the podium. ... I know it’s a big deal for them and it’s a big deal for our community and our district.

What were the team’s biggest keys to success this season?

Todd: Just continuing to improve every single day. I told the girls and the boys multiple times that if you get 1% better each day, by the end, you’re going to improve immensely. The biggest tournament is the one at the end of the year, so a loss in a tournament during the year is OK. We learn from it, grow from it and figure out what we can get better at. The end of the year is when it matters the most.

How has the program been able to grow so quickly?

Todd: A lot of it is the belief in what we’re doing and getting both the girls and their parents on board with what Hampshire can be. We’ve brought in coaches who can elevate our program and once we start doing that, certain pieces fall into place. A lot of these girls have known each other for years in the club circuit. Knowing they’re together in high school, they understand it’s going to be fun for them.

How much has McHenry County girls wrestling grown?

Todd: There’s been a large amount of growth in our community. A lot of teams and schools are starting to believe that girls wrestling is on the rise. We’re starting to see a lot of big tournaments and the NCAA had its first national championship tournament. ... A lot of girls are excited knowing that they can one day compete at the collegiate level.

When did you start coaching wrestling and what inspired you to become a wrestling coach?

Todd: I started coaching in 2007 at my alma mater, Lena-Winslow. I had some great coaches there that coached me, and then when I coached with them, I learned a lot from them. I got into the sport because I had grandparents who were a part of the sport, and I had a cousin who wrestled at Ohio State and did really well. Going to Lena-Winslow, I was able to start wrestling and fell in love with the sport.

How would you describe your coaching philosophy?

Todd: It’s a mix between a hard-nosed, grind-it-out style that’s aggressive, but also a relaxed style. It’s a combination of what you could call an Iowa style, with a mix of the Penn State style of being relaxed. We try to teach the kids the basic moves at a high intensity, but we want them to enjoy doing the sport. If the kids aren’t having fun, then we have to rethink the way we do things.

Who have been role models or inspirations for you?

Todd: Kevin Milder and Scott Stitch are the two main ones who were my coaches in high school. Tim Haak from Harvard has been a good mentor recently, and my cousin, Brad Todd, lives out in Worthington, Ohio, outside of Columbus. He was a state placer in Ohio and wrestled at Ohio State and now coaches a high school team out there. He and I talk extensively during the season and the offseason. I have a lot of assistant coaches now, and we continue to inspire each other.

What are some of your favorite techniques to coach?

Todd: Usually, the high crotch position. The high crotch takedown is one of our big ones. Lately, a lot more of our kids have gotten into the low single. As a big guy, a low single wasn’t my forte, but I’ve been able to learn it from a lot of our wrestlers and I’ve understood how nice it really is. The high crotch and the low single would be some of the main ones that I really enjoy.