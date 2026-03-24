Person hit by car at FISH Pantry in Johnsburg during food pickup

FILE - A volunteer waits in a tent attached to the FISH of McHenry Food Pantry in Johnsburg, with a cart of food to give to a recipient on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The pantry changed how it distributes food since the COVID-19 pandemic. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

One person was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital on Tuesday following a “line mishap” at the FISH of McHenry Food Pantry.

Johnsburg Police Commander Robert Salazar said officers were dispatched just after 11 a.m. for a vehicle striking a pedestrian at 3515 N. Richmond Road in Johnsburg.

Their investigation showed the driver of a vehicle accidentally pressed the accelerator while in the pickup line at the pantry, striking a person loading the trunk of the vehicle ahead.

According to a McHenry Township Fire Protection District battalion chief, the injuries were reported as “not considered life-threatening.”

A second ambulance was called to transport another person at the scene who was not involved in the incident, according to the fire district official.

The FISH of McHenry Food Pantry offers food pickup from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday, and a 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. pickup on the third Tuesday of each month.

Since COVID-19, that distribution has been done with a driveup format. As cars pull into the line, a volunteer gives the clients a shopping list. Volunteers then pull the items for clients, and bring the needed food and non-perishable items to the car for them.