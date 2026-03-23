Fox Lake Police welcome K9 Officer Yogi

K9 Yogi, a highly trained German shepherd, will be partnered with Officer Karen Salgado as part of the department’s traditional K9 unit (Photo provided by Fox Lake Police Department)

The Fox Lake Police Department has announced the addition of K9 Officer Yogi to its ranks.

K9 Yogi, a highly trained German shepherd, will be partnered with Officer Karen Salgado as part of the department’s traditional K9 unit, according to a news release.

Yogi successfully completed an intensive 10-week training program at Tarheel Canine Training in North Carolina. He is certified in patrol operations, narcotics detection, tracking, evidence recovery and obedience. His training prepares him to assist in a wide range of law enforcement operations, including suspect apprehension, narcotics investigations, and search efforts, officials said.

Department officials said the expansion of their K9 program from a therapy-based role to a traditional patrol function reflects the department’s ongoing commitment to public safety and operational effectiveness. Police K9s play a critical role in enhancing officer safety by identifying potential threats, assisting in high-risk situations, supporting drug interdiction efforts, and aiding in the rapid location of missing persons, according to the release.

The addition of K9 Yogi will further strengthen the department’s ability to serve and protect the community while fostering public trust, police said.

The department thanked several community partners for their support of the K9 program, including Pet Supplies Plus Grayslake, which donates Yogi’s food; the Fox Lake Animal Hospital for its veterinary care; Ingleside Curves and owner Vicki Carlino, who funded the purchase of a ballistic and stab-protective vest; Indiana-based Protecting K9 Heroes for donating a K9 trauma kit; and Fox Lake Public Works employee Jeff Martin, who provided funds for an in-home kennel.

“K9 Yogi is not only an asset in fighting crime, but also a bridge between the department and the community,” Police Chief Dawn DeServi said. “We are excited to introduce him to the public and commend Officer Salgado for her dedication and hard work in preparing for this important role.”