Northwest Herald boys tennis preview: 5 to watch in 2026

Huntley’s Will Geske returns the ball as he competes in the IHSA Class 2A state tennis tournament last season at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The boys tennis season is underway. Here are five players to watch in the McHenry County area in 2026.

Tyler Batt, Johnsburg (Photo provided by Johnsburg High School)

Tyler Batt, Johnsburg, sr.

The Skyhawks senior successfully defended his No. 1 singles title in the Kishwaukee River Conference tournament last spring and is a three-time KRC champ. He also has qualified for state the past two seasons. He was named All-Area second team last year.

Will Geske, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Will Geske, Huntley, sr.

Geske was the Northwest Herald Boys Tennis Player of the Year as a freshman and sophomore. He had another great season last year for the Red Raiders, finishing second in the Fox Valley Conference Tournament and qualifying for the Class 2A state meet for the third year in a row.

Cole Palese and Tim Jones, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

Tim Jones, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Jones competed at state the past two springs with doubles partner Cole Palese and came home with fifth- and sixth-place finishes, respectively, helping the Wolves finish second in Class 1A last year. Palese graduated, so Jones, a varsity player since his freshman year, will have a new partner this season.

Jacobs freshman Samuel Santa Ines celebrates after the Golden Eagles won the Fox Valley Conference Tournament. (Photo provided by Samuel Santa Ines)

Samuel Santa Ines, Jacobs, so.

Santa Ines made an immediate impact for the Golden Eagles as a freshman last year. He won the No. 1 singles title in the FVC Tournament, upsetting Huntley’s Geske in the championship match. Santa Ines was second at the Cary-Grove Sectional and won three matches at state.

Aarav Shah, Dundee-Crown (Provided by Dundee-Crown High School)

Aarav Shah, Dundee-Crown, jr.

Shah has been a standout for the Chargers since his freshman year, when he qualified for state. He took third in the FVC Tournament last year. He was denied a trip to state with a loss to Jacobs’ Santa Ines at the Cary-Grove Sectional.