Peterson appears headed toward rematch with McLaughlin in November for 52nd house seat

Erin Chang Ding (left) and Maria Peterson are Democratic candidates for the Illinois 52nd house seat in the 2026 primary election. (Daily Herald)

Maria Peterson appears headed for a rematch with her previous opponent in the race for the 52nd state representative district.

If unofficial results stand, Peterson will get another chance to prove the district can change from red to blue.

With ballots still left uncounted, Peterson received 4,926 votes, while her opponent in the Democratic primary, Erin Chan Ding, tallied 2,657 votes.

The two waged a bitter campaign featuring insults, negative literature and questions about campaign ethics.

Now for Peterson, the focus will shift to unseating incumbent Republican state Rep. Martin McLaughlin in the fall.

Peterson, who serves on the Lake County Zoning Board of Appeals, came close two years ago, falling short by 47 votes to McLaughlin. That election and a previous loss to Dan McConchie in the race for Senate District 26 left her open to questions about her ability to win.

Chan Ding, noting Peterson’s election track record and her own success in her two campaigns for the Barrington Area Unit District 220 school board, positioned herself as the best option for the general election.

Both candidates shared similar views on such issues as federal immigration enforcement, education and health care. The big issue dividing them was each other.

Peterson called out Chan Ding’s own school board’s decision to accept an outside investigator’s findings that she violated district policies by using school resources, property and social media for prohibited political campaign activities.

Chan Ding sent out campaign literature citing Peterson’s election history with the phrase, “When Maria Peterson runs, MAGA wins.”

District 52 includes parts of Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260317/illinois-state-politics/peterson-appears-headed-toward-rematch-with-mclaughlin-in-november/