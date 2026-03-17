Polls are open: What to know about Election Day voting in McHenry County - you can still register, vote today

A voter shows off his “I Voted” sticker in 2024 after voting at the Algonquin Township Office in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Election Day in McHenry County is Tuesday. Here’s what to know about voting in the primary election.

How can I vote?

The deadline to request a mail ballot has passed and early voting has concluded. To vote Tuesday, you will need to go to your local polling place or the McHenry County Election Center, 410 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock. The Election Center is a universal polling place, and any McHenry County voter can cast their ballot there.

If you have a mail ballot, it must be postmarked by Tuesday and arrive in the clerk’s office within 14 days of the election. Changes to postmark rules have prompted officials, including McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio, to urge voters to turn mail ballots in early.

Voters can ask for a manual postmark at the post office but can also bypass the post office by sticking their ballot in the dropbox at the McHenry County Administration Building, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock. Voters can also surrender their mail ballot at the polls and vote in-person.

Where do I vote?

You can find your local polling place on the clerk’s website at mchenry-il.connect4.clarityelections.com/sample-ballot-locator/#Search . The link will also provide you with a sample ballot so you can see what you will be voting on.

What can I vote on?

McHenry County voters can pull a Democratic, Republican or nonpartisan ballot. Voters who pull party ballot will see federal offices including U.S. House and Senate and statewide offices including governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, comptroller and treasurer, as well as state house and senate. Local offices include half of the McHenry County Board, the clerk-recorder, treasurer, regional superintendent of schools and sheriff. Voters will also see any referendums. More information about referendums is available on the Shaw Local website.

Those who pull a nonpartisan ballot will not see any candidates but will be able to vote on referendums including a countywide nonbinding question regarding the federal scholarship tax credit program.

Can I still register to vote?

Yes, you can register to vote at the polls. Bring two forms of ID with you, one of which has your current address. Some valid forms of ID include a driver’s license; social security card; utility bill; student or employee ID; residence lease or contract; credit card; civic, union or professional membership card; or Firearm Owner’s Identification card, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections website.