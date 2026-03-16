McHenry County school closings for Monday, March 16, because of blizzard warning

A school bus drives down McHenry Avenue in Crystal Lake in a Shaw Local file photo. (Michelle Meyer)

McHenry County was placed under a blizzard warning late Sunday, and the National Weather Service urged people to only travel if it is an emergency.

Many school districts have opted to cancel classes or go to an e-learning day Monday. Here’s a list of known cancellations:

Crystal Lake District 47 said late Sunday that the district’s schools will be closed Monday and all after-school activities are canceled.

Harrison School in Wonder Lake will be closed Monday, according to the school’s website.

McHenry District 15 said all schools are closed Monday and before- and after-school activities have been canceled.

Woodstock District 200 said late Sunday on social media that classes are canceled.

Alden-Hebron District 19 said late Sunday on social media there would be no school Monday.

Crystal Lake-based District 155 said late Sunday that Monday would be an e-learning day, adding a decision about after-school activities would be communicated by noon Monday.

Marengo-Union Elementary District 165 said late Sunday that Monday would be an e-learning day because of the blizzard warning.

Harvard District 50 said late Sunday that school buildings would be closed and no classes or activities would happen Monday.

Johnsburg District 12 said on its website late Sunday that all schools and offices would be closed Monday.

Fox River Grove District 3 said on its website late Sunday the district is closed and all before- and after-school activities are canceled Monday.

Huntley District 158 said late Sunday on its website the district’s schools and district office will be closed and athletics, activities and facility rentals are canceled.

Cary School District 26 said late Sunday schools are closed and all after-school activities are canceled.

McHenry District 156 said late Sunday Monday is an e-learning day.

Nippersink District 2 schools are closed Monday.

Richmond-Burton District 157 schools are closed Monday.

Marengo District 154 said Monday would be an e-learning day, but after-school activities and practices haven’t been called off.

St. John’s Catholic Academy in Johnsburg said late Sunday on social media that school would be canceled Monday.

Montini Catholic School in McHenry said late Sunday on social media that school is closed Monday.

St. Mary Catholic School in Woodstock said late Sunday on social media that school is closed Monday.

Check back for updates. Is there a school that canceled but isn’t on the list? Email tips@nwherald.com.