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Letter: Why I support Marty Mohr for McHenry County Board

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor (Shaw Local News Network)

By Tammie Johnson of Algonquin

As President of CJ Drilling, there is one thing I know, it is always cheaper to fix a problem before it happens. That is why I am supporting Marty Mohr for McHenry County Board District 8.

I work with Marty every day in his role as our Vice President of Safety and Risk Management. In our industry, being “reactive” isn’t just a headache—it’s a financial disaster. Marty’s entire professional life is built on the skill of spotting a liability while it’s still small and handling it before it becomes an expensive crisis. I know he’ll use that same approach as a member of the McHenry County Board.

What Marty brings to the table isn’t just a title; it’s a specific discipline:

Contractual Integrity: He negotiates multi-million dollar contracts with a focus on protecting the organization’s long-term interests.

Effective Collaboration: He knows how to bridge the gap between leadership and the frontline to get things done.

Practical Oversight: He looks at a budget the same way he looks at a safety audit—finding the gaps before they cost us money.

Marty even applies this “taxpayer-first” mindset to himself. He has already committed to refusing taxpayer-funded medical or dental benefits for this part-time role. He isn’t looking for a career in politics; he’s looking to apply his professional backbone to help our county run more efficiently.

McHenry County needs the kind of proactive leadership I see from Marty every day in the office. Please join me in voting for Marty Mohr on March 17.

Tammie Johnson

Algonquin

Letters to the Editor