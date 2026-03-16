Letter: Why I support Marty Mohr for McHenry County Board

As President of CJ Drilling, there is one thing I know, it is always cheaper to fix a problem before it happens. That is why I am supporting Marty Mohr for McHenry County Board District 8.

I work with Marty every day in his role as our Vice President of Safety and Risk Management. In our industry, being “reactive” isn’t just a headache—it’s a financial disaster. Marty’s entire professional life is built on the skill of spotting a liability while it’s still small and handling it before it becomes an expensive crisis. I know he’ll use that same approach as a member of the McHenry County Board.

What Marty brings to the table isn’t just a title; it’s a specific discipline:

Contractual Integrity: He negotiates multi-million dollar contracts with a focus on protecting the organization’s long-term interests.

Effective Collaboration: He knows how to bridge the gap between leadership and the frontline to get things done.

Practical Oversight: He looks at a budget the same way he looks at a safety audit—finding the gaps before they cost us money.

Marty even applies this “taxpayer-first” mindset to himself. He has already committed to refusing taxpayer-funded medical or dental benefits for this part-time role. He isn’t looking for a career in politics; he’s looking to apply his professional backbone to help our county run more efficiently.

McHenry County needs the kind of proactive leadership I see from Marty every day in the office. Please join me in voting for Marty Mohr on March 17.

Tammie Johnson

Algonquin