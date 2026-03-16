Letter: Proposed scholarship tax credit threatens church-state separation, reader warns

On March 17, McHenry County voters will face an advisory referendum on the “Federal Scholarship Tax Credit.” While framed as “expanding choice,” this program is a calculated workaround to funnel federal resources into private and religious institutions, and it teeters on the brink of violating the Constitution’s fundamental separation of church and state.

Instead of siphoning support toward a network of religion-based Scholarship Granting Organizations – the majority of which in Illinois are mission-driven – we should focus on improving public education. If our students are struggling, the solution is to fix our public schools that serve every child, not replace them with a system that prioritizes private interests over the common good.

Our public school system is the bedrock of our democracy and the engine that built this country’s prosperity. We currently spend between $15,000 and $20,000 per public school student per year. This should be enough to rebuild what was once the world’s best public school system.

We must be clear – in this case, the tax credit is a public expense. The $1,700 credit per donor represents foregone federal revenue. When the government incentivizes private donations this way, it creates a budgetary hole that would otherwise fund other important public services. It is particularly alarming to see this initiative gain traction while the federal government moves to dismantle the Department of Education. I urge my fellow McHenry County residents to see this for what it is and vote “No” on this advisory question.

Charlie Gorman

Harvard