Letter: Have JB Pritzker personally pay the cost

In Claire O’Brien’s article about the anti-ICE protest along Route 31, one protester said the demonstrations help create a sense of community. The phrase “our community” was used in reference to policies supported by Gov. JB Pritzker that have allowed undocumented immigrants to settle in our so-called “sanctuary state.”

The violent criminals deported by ICE are not my neighbors. I did not invite them into my neighborhood, and I do not believe Illinois taxpayers should be responsible for supporting them. If Governor Pritzker chooses to promote policies that provide food, housing, and other assistance to undocumented immigrants, then perhaps he should use his own personal wealth to fund those efforts.

I do not support my tax dollars being used for individuals who are in this country illegally – especially those who have committed crimes. Creating a sense of community should begin with protecting law-abiding citizens and ensuring public safety. Policies that prioritize undocumented immigrants over taxpayers raise serious concerns about fairness and accountability.

If state leadership wants to continue down this path, they should be transparent about the financial burden it places on residents and consider whether taxpayers truly support footing the bill.

Brian Ford

Johnsburg