Letter: County clerk’s handling of sample ballots, pay increase questioned

I am a resident of McHenry County who votes early and relies on the County Clerk to have the sample ballots online in advance of early voting.

Joseph Tirio is the current County Clerk, who has failed in his duties.

I called his office and was informed that the sample ballots would not be available until March, weeks after early voting started. The message I received was dismissive of my concerns, and his office takes no responsibility for this incompetence.

I recommend voting Mr. Tirio out of office, especially since he just received a substantial 35% pay increase after he demanded this unprecedented raise with the McHenry County Board despite the county budget deficit.

Mr. Tirio’s behavior in office demonstrates his concern for his self-interests and a lack of accountability to McHenry County residents!

Vote for an honest, competent, and accountable County Clerk, Bill McNeese, who is running against Mr. Tirio in the November midterm election. Mr. McNeese’s life has revolved around service, first serving in the Navy and later in the private sector, running a small business.

Mr. McNeese now serves the community through nonprofits that focus on making mental health care accessible for veterans and cancer survivors. Vote by March 17th!

Jeanne Newton

Johnsburg