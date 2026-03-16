Letter: Back Mohr for County Board based on fiscal track record

Living here in District 8, we see how quickly “fiscal responsibility” becomes just another buzzword during elections, but I wanted to share why I’m backing my neighbor, Marty Mohr, for the McHenry County Board District 8. I’ve seen firsthand what he can do when the chips are down.

I remember when Marty first decided to run for the Marengo Park District Board. Back then, things were pretty grim – the district was drowning in debt and had less than $50,000 in the bank. Most people would have just asked us for more tax money to fix the mess. Marty didn’t.

Instead, he rolled up his sleeves and used the kind of disciplined management we all use for our own household budgets. He managed to:

Wipe out the commercial loan debt.

Grow the operating fund balance to over $500,000.

Keep our tax levy flat the entire time.

It’s rare to see someone actually do more with less, but Marty even secured nearly $1 million in grants for us – including that $600,000 no-match grant for the beautiful Venue in the Park.

Marty isn’t just a candidate; he’s a guy who knows how to protect our wallets because he’s actually done it. We need that lean and mean mindset on the County Board to look out for our future.

I’ll be voting for Marty Mohr on March 17, and I hope you’ll join me.

Suzanne Riley

Marengo