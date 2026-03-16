Letter: A counter protest

On Sunday, Feb. 1, there was an Anti-ICE protest along Route 31. I understand that a counter-protest flyer was distributed to some of the protesters, which included five messages.

Hundreds of thousands of violent criminals have been deported. None of them were MY “Neighbors.” Hundreds of thousands of future victims have been saved. Millions of citizens support the brave men and women of ICE. Let JB Pritzker use his own billions of dollars to feed and house Illegal Aliens.

A different perspective? Maybe the anti-ICE protesters should think about the families of the victims like Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Sarah Root, and countless others.

Lisa Rode

McHenry