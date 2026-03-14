Huntley District 158 kindergarten registration now open

Huntley Community School District 158 has opened online kindergarten registration for the 2026-27 school year. To be eligible, children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2026.

Huntley School District 158 has opened online kindergarten registration for the 2026-27 school year. To be eligible, children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2026.

Families are encouraged to register early to ensure a smooth start to the school year. To register, parents can visit huntley158.org/kindergarten-registration.

All prospective kindergarten families are invited to attend the Huntley 158 Kindergarten Sneak Peek on April 14. Sneak Peeks will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. for last names A-M and 6 to 7 p.m. for last names N-Z at Leggee, Chesak and Mackeben Elementary Schools.

Incoming kindergarten students and their families have the opportunity to meet school principals and staff, connect with other families and participate in a brief kindergarten readiness screening to help schools learn more about their incoming students.

The Sneak Peek also will feature:

A brief presentation from building administration.

School tours.

An opportunity to “meet the bus.”

An overview of kindergarten expectations and a day in the life of a kindergartner.

Kindergarten readiness tips for parents.

Information about the PTA.

Families interested in District 158’s Dual Language Program must attend an informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 6 at Chesak Elementary or 11:30 a.m. April 7 online via Google Meet.