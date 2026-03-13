Huntley Chamber hosts EXPO Saturday with local businesses, entertainment, food

The Huntley Chamber Community EXPO, shown in 2023, takes place again Saturday, March 14, 2026. (Photo provided by Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free community EXPO Saturday.

The expo will feature more than 70 local businesses that will showcase their products and services. They include enterprises from home improvement, health care, retail and wellness and community organizations, according to a Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce news release.

“The EXPO is a great way for residents to learn more about the businesses and resources available right here in our community,” Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nancy Binger said in the release. “With more than 70 vendors participating, there truly is something for everyone.”

In addition to businesses, there will be food and drink samples from local vendors, though attendees will need a valid ID for alcoholic beverage samples.

Entertainment options include a balloon artist at 9 a.m., interactive bubble show at 10 a.m., mascot parade at 11 a.m. and Rebecca McCarthy Irish Dancers at 11:30 a.m. The Huntley Park District Cheerleaders will perform at noon, followed by the Huntley Cheer Association at 12:30 p.m and the Heineman Middle School Choir at 1 p.m. Entertainment concludes with a Dog Fashion Show, sponsored by Pet Vet, at 2 p.m.

The expo, which offers free admission and is billed as a family-friendly event, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Huntley Park District gym, 12015 Mill Street in Huntley.

For information, visit huntleychamber.org.