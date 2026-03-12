McHenry man accused of uploading, sharing and soliciting images of child sex abuse

A McHenry man is accused of uploading, sharing and requesting images depicting child sex abuse, some involving children younger than 5, a McHenry County judge said in court Wednesday.

Timothy E. Chapman, 36, is charged with seven Class X felony counts of possessing images of child sex abuse of children younger than 13, in addition to three lesser counts of possessing images of child sex abuse, Class 1 felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Judge Cynthia Lamb agreed with prosecutors at Chapman’s first court appearance Wednesday that he poses a threat to young children in particular, as well as the community. There are no conditions the court could impose to mitigate that threat, Lamb said, ordering Chapman to be held pretrial in the county jail.

Lamb referred to a proffer presented by Assistant State’s Attorney Margaret O’Brien, which said the investigation began with cyber tips. Authorities allege Chapman used multiple email addresses and social media sites, including Kik and Tagged.com, as well as different screen names, including “I wanna side chick,” “Timmyboy” and “Snatch up a kid.”

O’Brien said that when detectives interviewed Chapman, he told authorities he deleted the images and never watched one twice. When asked if he ever “snatched a kid” or touched a child, he paused and said “no,” O’Brien said.

The prosecutor alleged Chapman also had sexually explicit conversations with and solicited children, ages 15 and 16, to send him sexually explicit images, the prosecutor said.

According to the judge and prosecutors, authorities found conversations in which Chapman said he “likes baby rape” videos and sexually explicit images of girls between the ages of 7 and 10.

What Chapman alleged did “creates a continual appetite for this conduct,” Lamb said.

Assistant Public Defender Kim Messer argued for Chapman’s release with conditions, noting he is only charged and is presumed innocent. She also said he has a minimal criminal history and that he turned himself into police.

Messer said that, should he be released from jail custody, he would move out of the apartment he shares with others and would live with family.

If convicted on the Class X felonies, Chapman could be sentenced up to 60 years in prison, Lamb said. He is due back in court March 25.