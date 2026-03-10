2026 Northwest Herald softball preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Jason Edwards (first season)

Last season’s record: 13-22, 9-9 FVC (sixth place)

Top returners: Mei Shirokawa, jr., SS-C; Izzy Reed, sr., P

Key newcomers: Alexis Skarda, fr., 3B-SS

Worth noting: Edwards takes over for Bill Morrow, who led the Rockets for two seasons. … Reed and Shirokawa were All-FVC. … Reed, who will play at Elgin Community College, had 10 of Central’s 13 wins as a pitcher, posting a 1.97 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 81⅔innings. She was named to the All-Area second team and Illinois Coaches Association All-State Class 3A third team. … Shirokawa (Central Michigan commit), hit .349 with seven doubles. “Mei exhibits a lot of traits that top players in the area strive to achieve,” Edwards said. “She’s a leader within our group.” … “Our group of girls have a great team culture already established from the first day of tryouts. We want to build on that and rely on each other to get better throughout the year. Our goal is to go out and compete every day, whether it’s on the practice field or the game field.”

Cary-Grove

Coach: Cara Neff (third season)

Last season’s record: 9-22, 4-14 FVC (eighth)

Top returners: Addison DeSomer, sr., SS; Addy Green, sr., P; Paityn Ahlquist, so., P

Key newcomers: Lyla Murray, so., P-OF-IF

Worth noting: The Trojans graduated their lone All-FVC member in Aubrey Lonergan, who hit .449 and was named team MVP. Ahlquist had a strong freshman season, hitting .395 and striking out 85 batters with a 3.96 ERA in the circle. DeSomer, who will play at Wisconsin-Whitewater, hit .373 and was the team’s best defensive player, Neff said. Green, a lefty, returns as one of the Trojans’ top pitchers. … “Cary-Grove is a young team but a growing program,” Neff said. “I have high expectations for a strong offensive lineup and girls who are ready to play hard and give it their all.”

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Brian Strombom (19th season)

Last season’s record: 25-7, 14-4 FVC (tied for second)

Top returners: Oli Victorine, jr., P-1B; Ella Arana, jr., CF; Lily Perocho, so., P-1B; Cassidy Murphy, sr., C-IF; Harper Wright, so., C-IF; Meghan Gau, so., OF; Kylie Gibbons, so., OF-1B

Key newcomers: Elise Thorsen, fr., 2B-OF; Logan Grams, fr., 3B-P; Kacie Krallitsch, fr., C-UTIL; Audriana Moore, sr., OF

Worth noting: The Tigers won their first regional title in nine years. Central’s 25 wins were its most since 2002. … Central lost to Prairie Ridge 5-2 in the Class 3A Sycamore Sectional final. ... Victorine, an Illinois commit, earned All-Area and All-State Class 3A first-team honors, going 11-4 with a 1.06 ERA, 183 strikeouts and 23 walks in 106 innings. She also clubbed eight doubles and six homers with 28 RBIs. … Arana (UIC commit) earned All-Area first-team and All-State third-team honors, hitting .505 with 18 doubles, 29 RBIs, 39 runs and 14 steals. … Perocho hit .462 with 35 RBIs and 10 doubles, also going 6-1 with a 2.75 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 48⅓ innings. She earned All-Area and All-State second-team honors. ... “We have a strong nucleus of returning players and are encouraged with how the rest of the roster is working to find roles that they can fill to help us as well,” Strombom said.

Crystal Lake Central's Lily Perocho reaches for the ball at first base during the Class 3A Sycamore Sectional final last season. (Mark Busch)

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Sara Markelonis (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 2-24, 1-17 FVC (10th)

Top returners: Riley Barda, so., SS

Key newcomers: Giada Cervantes, fr., OF; Georgi Austin, fr., C

Worth noting: The Gators went 1-17 in the FVC for the second year in a row. ... Barda earned All-FVC honors as a freshman and was an All-State Class 3A third-team pick. In her first year, she hit .460 with six doubles. … “We are again a young team, but I’m excited about the commitment and work ethic this group has shown,” Markelonis said. “Our girls are eager to compete, and we’re looking forward to getting the season underway. I believe this team is ready to hit the ground running.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Patrick Kleparski (first season)

Last season’s record: 10-21, 3-15 FVC (ninth)

Top returners: Jordyn Jeffs, sr., 1B; Casi Attapit, sr., C; Abi Hsu, sr., CF; Josie Sheldon, so., 2B; Kerrigan Svec, so., LF; Chloe Morrison, jr., P

Key newcomers: Andie Robinson, fr., P; Liv Grugel, fr., P; Dani Christopher, fr., SS-C

Worth noting: Kleparski takes over for Matthew Goetz, who led the Chargers for three seasons. D-C won 10 FVC games two years ago. … Jeffs (Wisconsin-Platteville commit) was the Chargers’ lone All-FVC pick and is one of the area’s top power hitters. She hit .449 with 12 doubles and six home runs, knocking in 33 runs. … Attapit hit .344 with 10 doubles and Svec hit .350 with nine steals. … “Our expectation is to compete every day and continue building a culture of hard work and accountability,” Kleparski said. “I’m excited about the chemistry this group has and the way they support each other. If we stay focused on improving and playing for one another, I think we have the potential to have a really special season.”

Hampshire

Coach: Jeremy Bauer (fifth season)

Last season’s record: 23-11, 11-7 FVC (fourth)

Top returners: Mia Robinson, sr., 1B; Ali LeBlanc, sr., 2B; Alexa Schuring, sr., OF; Mariah Becerra, sr., C; Addison Edlen, jr., IF; Julissa Akins, jr., P

Key newcomer: Becca Coffey, so., P-UTIL

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs beat Harlem 10-2 for their second regional championship in three seasons. Hampshire won 20-plus games for the second year in a row. … Robinson (Macalester College commit) earned All-Area first-team and All-State Class 4A third-team honors, hitting .464 with 20 doubles, eight homers and 51 RBIs. … The Whips graduated All-State first-teamer Bria Riebel (South Dakota State), who hit .618 with an area-best 76 hits. … Edlen earned All-Area second-team honors, hitting .431 with 15 doubles and five homers. … “We will need this year’s seniors to show leadership for our pretty young team,” Bauer said of the Whips, who graduated seven from last year."

Girls Softball McHenry vs. Huntley Huntley's Aubrina Adamik throws to first base during a game against McHenry last season in Huntley. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Huntley

Coach: Mark Petryniec (22nd season)

Last season’s record: 25-13, 14-4 FVC (tied for second)

Top returners: Aubrina Adamik, sr.; Katelyn Bayness, sr.; Grace Benson, sr.; Morgan Bzdusek, sr.; Keely Fewell, sr.; Lyla Ginczycki, sr.; Makayla Rasmussen, sr.; CeCe Romano, sr.; Avery Collatz, jr.; Lana Hobday, jr.; Layla Olson, jr.; Adalyn Olson, jr.

Key newcomers: Alyssa Weniger, sr.; Ava Schlee, sr.; Kendall Wolf, jr.; Piper Heimbrodt, fr.

Worth noting: The Red Raiders beat Grant 4-2 to win the Class 4A McHenry Regional final. Huntley won its 10th straight regional title and has won 20-plus games in 12 straight seasons. … Petryniec enters the season with 497 career wins. … Adamik (Akron commit) and Ginczycki were All-Area-second team picks. Adamik, who also earned All-State Class 4A third-team honors, hit .396 with 30 runs and 20 steals. … Ginczycki hit .386 with nine doubles, five homers and 29 RBIs. … The Raiders will have to replace the pitching of Gretchen Huber (18-10, 2.00 ERA, 173 Ks). Huntley also graduated All-Area first-teamer Isabella Boskey, who hit .474 with 33 RBIs. … Bayness is committed to Wisconsin-Platteville, Fewell to Virginia Wesleyan, Bzdusek to St. Olaf and Weniger to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. … “It’s early, but Team 23 has been very fun to be around,” Petryniec said. “Players came in ready to work, and our coaching staff looks forward to their accomplishments this season.”

Jacobs

Coach: Jessica Turner (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 17-19, 7-11 FVC (seventh)

Top returners: Molly Hoch, sr.; Kate Takasaki, sr.; Talia Di Silvio, jr.; Audrey Wetzel, jr.; Taylor Schweet, jr.; Skylee Ferrante, so.; Avery St. Leger, so.; Olivia Fillipp, so.; Kendall Davignon, so.; Emily Popilek, so.

Key newcomers: Aliyah Escareno, jr.; Allison Zieleniewski, jr.; Mya Garcia, fr.; Taliya Garcia, fr.

Worth noting: The Golden Eagles improved by five wins in the FVC last year. … Di Silvio and Hoch were All-FVC selections. Di Silvio hit .365 with 32 RBIs and nine doubles, Hoch hit .354 with 14 doubles, 39 RBIs and 26 runs, and Fillipp hit .390 with nine doubles and 38 runs. … “This is a young group that is eager to compete and works hard every day,” Turner said. “They are excited to make an impact on the 2026 season.”

McHenry

Coach: Mikaela Mitsch (seventh season)

Last season’s record: 14-18, 10-8 FVC (fifth)

Top returners: Natalie Bender, sr., P-3B; Lyla Oeffling, sr., CF; Elly Ernst, jr., 3B-SS; Danica McCarthy, so., 2B-OF

Key newcomer: Morgan Frederick, so., C

Worth noting: The Warriors dropped to fifth in the FVC after taking runner-up in 2024. … McCarthy was named to the All-FVC team as a freshman, while Oeffling made it as a junior. McCarthy earned All-Area second-team honors, hitting .495 with 40 runs and 26 steals. Oeffling hit .377 with 24 RBIs and five homers, and Bender (.354 BA) drove in 29 runs. In the circle, she had a 3.91 ERA in 141⅓ innings. … “We’re excited to get back to the basics and have a super positive season,” Mitsch said. “This group is very energetic, and we’re excited for every opportunity on the field.”

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Scott Busam (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 29-2-1, 17-1 FVC

Top returners: Emma Dallas, sr., P-OF-IF; Reese Mosolino, sr., P; Parker Frey, sr., IF-OF-P; Kylie Carroll, jr., C-OF-IF; Bella Moore, jr., 3B-1B-P; Mary-Kate Center, jr., 1B; Reese Vrba, jr., C-OF; Kylie Roseno, jr., OF-IF; Bella Ignoffo, so., OF-IF; Morgan Powal, so., OF-IF; Cait Kennedy, so., OF-IF

Key newcomers: Karsyn Ledgerwood, fr., IF-OF-P; Olivia Wilhelmi, fr., IF-OF; Kya Levenson, fr., C-IF-OF; Olivia Swiderek, fr., C-IF-OF; Zoey Warder, fr., IF-OF

Worth noting: The Wolves earned a program-record 29 wins, back-to-back regional titles, their first sectional championship in 16 years and made it to state for the first time, placing third in Class 3A. ... Mosolino (Indiana commit) was an All-State Class 3A first-team pick and was named 2025 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year, going 19-1 with a 0.84 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 190 strikeouts and 40 walks over 150⅔ innings. Carroll earned All-Area first-team and All-State second-team honors, hitting .446 with 28 RBIs and 28 runs. … The Wolves graduated Ady Kiddy, now at Illinois, who hit .466 with 17 doubles and 39 RBIs, and catcher Kendra Carroll (.342 BA, 28 RBIs). … Dallas (Rochester commit) went 10-1 with a 2.23 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 53⅓ innings, Moore hit .380 with 25 RBIs, and Frey drove in 27 runs. … “We have a lot of new faces this year, and we’re hoping they mesh well with our returning players,” Busam said. “We do have a bigger roster this year, including five freshmen, so I’m really looking forward to getting to know them. No doubt, we’ve got a lot to work on, but we hope to improve on last season.”

Harvard’s Leona Eichholz snags an infield against Crystal Lake Central last season in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard

Coach: Becky Edinger (11th season)

Last season’s record: 16-13, 9-5 KRC (tied for third)

Top returners: Leona Eichholz, so., P-IF; Manhatyn Brincks, sr., IF; Kara Knop, jr., P-IF

Worth noting: Harvard fell 1-0 to Prairie Ridge in the Class 3A Harvard Regional final last year. … Eichholz, who earned All-KRC honors, returns as one of the top pitchers in the area after a dominant first season. Eichholz, an All-Area first-teamer and All-State Class 3A second-teamer, tallied a 1.39 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in 80⅔ innings with 154 strikeouts and 15 walks. At the plate, she hit eight homers. Eichholz’s older sister Tallulah graduated after a standout career and now plays at Belmont. She hit .420 with eight triples, four homers and 30 steals while posting a 2.37 ERA with 134 strikeouts. ... Knop (Grand Valley State commit) will be a bigger contributor in the circle this season, and Brincks (Kishwaukee College) is one of the team’s best defenders, Edinger said. … “This is a really fun group of student athletes that just enjoy playing the game and challenging themselves and each other daily,” Edinger said. “We have some very experienced players who are stepping up and leading our newer players.”

Johnsburg

Coach: John Rodgers (first season)

Last season’s record: 12-16, 6-8 KRC (sixth)

Top returners: Abri Bruns, sr., CF; Carlie Majercik, sr., OF; Casie Majercik, sr., 1B; Sarah Nethaway, sr., SS; Kayla Riener, sr., C; Kimmy Whitlock, sr., 3B

Key newcomers: Mia Diedrich, fr., P; Brooke Wilkinson, jr., P; Evelyn Mercurio, sr., 3B

Worth noting: Johnsburg will have to replace all of the team’s varsity innings in the circle from last year. … Nethaway is committed to St. Norbert, Riener to College of Lake County and Whitlock to Wisconsin-Whitewater. Riener was an All-KRC pick, hitting .351. Nethaway had a .449 batting average and led the team in hits. … “This being my first year, I’m excited to begin laying the foundation for a winning program with the help of our dedicated players,” Rodgers said. “I see a lot of potential in our players throughout the program, and I look forward to seeing them improve over the course of the season and the years to come.”

Marengo

Coach: Dwain Nance (19th season)

Last season’s record: 27-10, 11-3 KRC (first)

Top returners: Gabby Christopher, sr., SS; Ellie White, sr., P-3B; Giana Iovinelli, jr., OF; Ari Rodriguez, sr., 1B

Key newcomers: Mia Miceli, jr., IF; Mia Brackmann, jr., IF; Abby Balmes, fr., C-IF; Allie Tucker, fr., C-IF-OF; Lily Lindner, so., OF; Natalie Potirus, fr., P; Emma Anderson, fr., C-OF; KayLyn Fawbush, fr., IF

Worth noting: The Indians, who graduated six, defeated Aurora Central Catholic 6-3 to win the Class 2A Marengo Regional championship. Marengo earned its third consecutive KRC championship and 16th regional title in 18 seasons (25th overall). … Christopher earned All-Area and All-State Class 2A second-team honors, hitting .434 with 10 doubles, seven homers, 40 RBIs and 38 runs. White, an All-Area second-teamer, hit .371 with 14 doubles and drove in 35, also going 6-0 with a 3.12 ERA. The team graduated KRC Player of the Year and catcher Kylee Jensen (now at Northwestern), who hit .492 with 15 homers, 41 RBIs, 68 runs and 34 stolen bases. Balmes, Tucker and Anderson will look to fill in behind the plate. The Indians also graduated top pitcher Josza Christiansen (21-10, 3.14 ERA; .394 BA, 42 RBIs, 34 runs). … “The Indians will use several lineups throughout the season ... to find which combination will be the best down the stretch when it comes to the postseason,” Nance said. “This team may lack some experience, but they are making it up by working hard in practice and competing for spots. We look to get better every day, 1%.”

Marengo's Gabby Christopher connects with the ball during a nonconference softball game against Antioch last season in Marengo. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Tylar Stanton (fifth season)

Last season’s record: 22-10-1, 10-4 KRC (second)

Top returners: Rebecca Lanz, sr., C; Lilly Kwapniewski, jr., 3B-OF; Jocelyn Hird, jr., SS; Ellie Smith, sr., OF

Key newcomers: Chase Cooper, sr., P-1B; Marley Stein, so., OF; Ruby Gregurich, fr., 2B

Worth noting: The Rockets, who were searching for their fifth regional title in a row, lost a heartbreaker to North Boone 5-4 in the Class 2A Richmond-Burton Regional title game. The Rockets reached the regional final thanks to a perfect game from graduate Hailey Holtz, who struck out 17 and finished as the program’s all-time leader in strikeouts (901), in the semifinals. Holtz, now at Iowa State, was the KRC Pitcher of the Year.… Lanz is committed to St. Norbert College. The catcher hit .528 with four homers, 12 doubles and 34 RBIs. She earned All-Area and All-State Class 2A second-team honors. … Cooper will take over as R-B’s No. 1 pitcher. … “This year we take on a new identity while we also return to our foundation of a family-oriented team focus,” Stanton said. “We will build upon prior successes while we make a new name for ourselves.”

Woodstock

Coach: Alyssa Cook (third season)

Last season’s record: 9-20, 2-12 (seventh)

Top returners: Emma Douglas, sr.; Hayden Williams, sr.; Elodie Yantis, sr.; Tipper Axelson, jr.; Kenzie Bowles, so.; Megan Kuiper, so.

Key newcomers: Quincey Beard, fr.; Katie Nixon, fr.; Ellie Norton, fr.; Izzy Rhodes, fr.; Hailey Ryan, fr.; Kaela Tierney, fr.

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks won two games in the KRC after going winless the previous three seasons. … Kuiper and Axelson earned All-KRC honors as underclassmen, also garnering All-Area second-team and All-State Class 3A third-team honors. … Kuiper had a school-record 205 strikeouts and a 1.98 ERA, throwing a pair of perfect games. Axelson hit a school-record eight homers last spring, batting .506 and adding 12 doubles with 25 RBIs and 33 runs. She also had 57 strikeouts and a 3.54 ERA. … Bowles hit .325 with 11 doubles and Douglas hit .355 with 18 RBIs.

Woodstock North

Coach: Gwen Malecke (first season)

Last season’s record: 12-10, 9-5 KRC (tied for third)

Top returners: Allyson Schaid, sr., OF; Aly Jordan, sr., IF; Kylie Stevens, sr., C-3B; Makayla Nordahl, sr., P-IF; Sabrina Wiedman, so., OF-2B; Hailey Campos, so., OF-2B; Morgan Goldman, sr., 1B; Kylee Nicholson, jr., P-1B; Mackenzie Schnulle, jr., C-3B; Emily Maxwell, jr., 1B-3B; Madalynn Nordahl, jr., OF-SS; Addy Crabill, sr., 3B-C

Key newcomers: Kylee Jordan, fr., SS-3B; Gwen Lalor, so., P-SS; Rylee Martin, so., P-2B

Worth noting: Malecke takes over for Amy Nero, who led the Thunder for two seasons, including a runner-up KRC finish in 2024. … Aly Jordan and Schaid were named to the All-KRC team. Schaid also earned All-State third-team honors in Class 3A. Nicholson is committed to Western Illinois, Crabill to Loras, and Nordahl to Rock Valley College. … “I’m really excited to see this group take the field and grow together throughout the season,” Malecke said. “I am most looking forward to watching the players compete, have fun and build strong team chemistry. It is always great to see the energy they bring each day and the memories they create along the way.”

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Paul Sandall (third season)

Last season’s record: 13-10, 11-3 CCC (second)

Top returners: Christine Chmiel, sr., P-1B; Bailey Keller, jr., CF-C-SS; Vivianna Lara, so., C-3B

Worth noting: The Hurricanes won 13 games for the second year in a row. … Chmiel, who is committed to Dayton, was an All-Area first-team and All-State Class 2A second-team selection, posting a 2.25 ERA with 236 strikeouts over 118 innings. At the plate, she was one of the team’s best hitters (.385 batting average). … Keller hit .368 with 27 steals, and Lara hit .436. Chmiel, Keller and Lara were named to the All-CCC team. … “This team has been together now for three years. We are excited to compete for the conference title and play well in the postseason,” Sandall said. “One of our biggest strengths is pitching. Chmiel will be our No. 1 with Natalia Lara No. 2. They both have worked hard over the offseason to get better.”

Marian Central's Christine Chmiel throws a pitch to Crystal Lake Central during a game last season in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Alden-Hebron

Coach: David Mayerck (first season)

Last season’s record: 0-14, 0-4 NAC

Top returners: Olivia Klein, sr., P-IF; Brooke Slepcevich, sr., C-IF-OF; Briana Nelson, sr., IF-OF; Teagan Vanderstappen, so., P-IF; Hayden Smith, so., C-IF; Madison Johnson, so., OF

Key newcomers: Emery Elswick, fr., P-IF-OF; Kenzie Maule, fr., IF-OF

Worth noting: Mayerck takes over for Brook Winkelman Vetter, who led the Giants for six seasons. Mayerck previously coached 18 years with the Mt. Prospect Power travel program and also five years at Prospect High School. ... The Giants went winless last year after going 2-9 in 2024. … “ Being a first-year coach with Hebron, I’m really looking forward to working with this group of players,” Mayerck said. “They possess exceptional character and are very enthusiastic to learn and improve their skills. In previous years, they have done a great job of getting on base, so we will spend time on increasing our runs batted in and trying to increase extra-base hits. Defensively, our focus is to limit walks and passed balls, along with trying to reduce unforced errors. Having veteran pitching and catching will help tremendously.”