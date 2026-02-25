Richmond equestrian instructor accused of sex assault suspended as judge from national equestrian group

The owner of Krussell Stables Inc., an equestrian training center near Richmond, is accused in McHenry County Court of sexually assaulting a minor at the stables. (Gregory Shaver, Inset photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

The owner of a Richmond equestrian training center – detained in McHenry County jail on charges including sexual assault of a minor – is on “interim suspension” from the US Equestrian Federation, where he served as a judge and a licensed professional, the organization said.

Raymond Krussell, 52, is charged with criminal sexual assault of a child aged 13 to 17 and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person younger than 18 over whom he was in a position of authority or trust, both Class 1 felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court; he is also charged with distributing harmful material to a child manufactured with a webcam or cellphone, and grooming.

The owner of Krussell Stables Inc., an equestrian training center near Richmond, is accused in McHenry County Court of sexually assaulting a minor at the stables. Raymond Krussell is accused of criminal sexual assault of a child aged 13 to 17 and other charges, according to court records. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

He has owned Krussell Stables Inc. since 2002, according to its website, training show horses and teaching adults and children from the age of 4 to ride and compete.

According to a 2017 article in Voyage Chicago, Krussell was in “demand for his judging ability and just had the esteemed honor of judging the American Saddlebred World Championship Horse Show in Louisville, KY.”

The article describes Krussell as “a highly respected trainer, judge.”

“Ray fits the proper definition of a Renaissance man – a person with a variety of skills and a deep, broad-based knowledge of many different things.” The article goes on to say he is “a passionate, enthusiastic perfectionist who will never accept less than his personal best.”

Krussell is a member of the U.S. Equestrians Federation and has participated as a judge in USEF-licensed horse shows. However, as of Feb. 7, Krussell “was placed on the interim suspension list due to allegations of misconduct related to SafeSport policy,” said Natalie Voss, communications director for the USEF.

“At the time of his suspension, Raymond Krussell was licensed as a professional and also a judge with USEF,” Voss said.

U.S. Equestrian works with the U.S. Center for SafeSport to enforce the SafeSport Code and the Federal Safe Sport Act, designed to protect athletes from harm and abuse.

As part of SafeSport, Krussell – like all members participating in amateur and professional sports as owners, officials or coaches – would have undergone training with annual refreshers required to participate in licensed competition. He also would have been required to adhere to minor athlete abuse prevention policies, Voss said.

Krussell is accused of sexually assaulting a teen who was working for him at the time; prosecutors said the girl had begun taking riding lessons with Krussell when she was about 7, prosecutors said.

Assistant State’s Attorney Garrett Miller said at Krussell’s initial court hearing, where he was denied pretrial release, that the first time Krussell allegedly assaulted the girl he had found her alone in a stable.

It “was not welcomed in any way whatsoever. She just froze,” Miller told the judge. Authorities also said police heard Krussell say in a phone conversation that he had sexual contact with the girl dozens of times. Prosecutors also said there were explicit messages and and lewd photographs of Krussell that he allegedly sent to the girl’s phone.

Krussell, whose attorney declined to comment, is due back in court Friday when he is expected to enter a plea of not guilty.

Should he be convicted on the most serious Class 1 felonies and the judge finds extenuating circumstances, he could face a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Krussell Stables has apparently since closed down, the sign has been removed from the property and the website is no longer available.