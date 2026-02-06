Owner of Richmond equestrian center accused of sexually assaulting minor, jailed

The owner of an equestrian training center has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor on the Richmond property.

Raymond Krussell, 52, is charged with criminal sexual assault of a child aged 13 to 17 and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person younger than 18 over whom he was in a position of authority or trust, both Class 1 felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court. He is also charged with distributing harmful material to a child manufactured with a webcam or cellphone, and grooming.

Krussell, who has owned and operated Krussell Stables Inc. since 2002, according to its website, made an initial appearance Friday before McHenry County Judge Cynthia Lamb, where she denied his pretrial release from the jail.

Assistant State’s Attorney Garrett Miller asserted there is “a plethora of evidence” showing Krussell committed the alleged offenses. He is a danger to the alleged victim and any other young girl he comes in contact with, Miller told the judge.

Miller said the alleged victim took lessons at the stables starting when she was about 7 and as a teenager began working for him. It was after that time that authorities allege the sexual abuse started, Miller said.

The first time, Miller said, Krussell found the girl alone in a stable and he tried to kiss her but she rejected him. He left and within 30 minutes he returned and sexually assaulted her, the prosecutor said, adding it “was not welcomed in anyway whatsoever. She just froze.”

As Miller presented details of the allegations, Krussell continually shook his head no in the courtroom Friday.

But Miller contended that Krussell continued to manipulate, take advantage of and assault the girl for about a year, Miller said.

The prosecutor said that, during the investigation, authorities listened in to a phone call between Krussell and the girl, unbeknownst to him, in which he made statements confirming he’d had sexual contact with the girl.

Krussell allegedly said he assaulted the teen about 100 times, the judge said, referring to a police report.

Miller said “two other reports of eerily similar behavior have come to light” of alleged sexual assaults of other girls, though Krussell has not been charged in connection with those reports.

In each of those reports, according to Miller, the girls said that when they were in a secluded place on the property, Krussell inappropriately touched them and, when they refused, he said they “‘need to learn how to take a joke.’”

The prosecutor said Krussell “presents an incredible risk for the community.”

Authorities also found “significant evidence” on Krussell’s phone, including messages of an explicit nature and lewd photographs of Krussell that he allegedly sent to the girl’s phone. Miller said Krussell made comments that he and the girl were no longer trainer and trainee but had ”had crossed a line.“

Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger argued for Krussell’s release, suggesting he could be put on home monitoring. Giesinger also said Krussell lives on the same property as the business and he and his partner are “halting operations.”

No one but Krussell and his partner will be on the property during the duration of the case, Giesinger said. He also said Krussell has no criminal history and scored a zero on a risk assessment. Krussell has had no contact with the alleged victim for at least four or five months, except for the phone conversation arranged by police, Giesenger said.

But the judge agreed with the prosecution that Krussell committed a detainable offense while in a position of trust and that he “poses a threat” that no conditions could mitigate.

According to the Krussell Stables’ website, adults and children as young as 4 “are taught by experienced professional instructors who place a strong emphasis on safety, fun and helping riders achieve their horseback riding goals.”

Krussell is due back in court Wednesday. Should he be convicted on the most serious Class 1 charges, he could be sentenced four to 15 years in prison or up to 30 years should there be extenuating circumstances.