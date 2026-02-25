Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Northwest Herald

Boat, snowmobile, trailer burn near McHenry

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District was called on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, to a boat fire on the 3000 block of West Maryville Drive.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District was called on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, to a boat fire on the 3000 block of West Maryville Drive. (Photo provided by Richard Schultz)

By Janelle Walker

A boat, snowmobile, trailer, garden tractor and a wood pile were involved in a fire Wednesday outside McHenry that spewed black smoke into the air, according to the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were called for car fire at about 12:37 p.m. Wednesday to the 3000 block of West Maryville Drive, Battalion Chief Chris Kozel said.

No buildings were involved in the blaze, but due to the extent of the fire, extra crews were brought in.

“A vehicle fire is normally one engine, but the officer on scene requested another unit,” Kozel said.

No injuries were reported, and a damage estimate was not available. The fire district continues to investigate the fire’s cause, he said.

McHenryMcHenry CountyLocal NewsBreaking
Janelle Walker

Janelle Walker

Originally from North Dakota, Janelle covered the suburbs and collar counties for nearly 20 years before taking a career break to work in content marketing. She is excited to be back in the newsroom.