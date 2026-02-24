Election 2026: Sample ballots now available in McHenry County for primary election voting

A “I Voted” stickers on a voters Bears shtirt after voting at the Algonquin Township Office at 3702 Route 14 in Crystal Lake, to vote on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in the Republican primary election. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

If you want to know what will be on your ballot in the March 17 primary and where to go vote in McHenry County, that information is now available online.

Voters can find their polling place and what they will be voting on at mchenry-il.connect4.clarityelections.com/sample-ballot-locator/#Search. Then, voters can type in their house number and street name to find their ballot.

The McHenry County Clerk’s Office announced on Facebook late last week that the sample ballots were live.

People can choose Republican, Democratic or nonpartisan ballots in McHenry County this primary election. If voters select nonpartisan ballots, they will only be able to vote on referendums and will not see any candidates on the ballot.

Three referendums are appearing on McHenry County ballots in the March 17 primary. Countywide, voters will be asked a nonbinding question about whether Illinois should opt into a federal scholarship tax credit program.

In Hebron Township, the road district is asking voters if it can issue $2 million in bonds for road purposes.

In the Fox Lake Fire Protection District, which is predominantly in Lake County but includes some portions of far northeastern McHenry County, voters will be asked whether to approve a new property tax to go toward the district’s pension fund. According to referendum language from the McHenry County Clerk’s Office, the estimated increase to a property with a home with a $100,000 fair market value would be $20 this levy year.

Early voting is currently taking place down at the McHenry County Election Center, 410 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock. Early voting will expand to other locations throughout the county starting next Monday, March 2.

Any voter may go to any early voting location, and a full list of locations is available on the clerk’s website.

People who vote by mail are being encouraged to get their ballots in early because of new postmark rules. McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio suggested voters get their mail ballots in at least 10 days before Election Day.

Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day but have two weeks after that to arrive to the clerk’s office to count. Those with mail ballots can ask for a manual postmark at the counter at the post office.

But people can also bypass the post office entirely. Voters can stick their ballot in a dropbox. Select early voting locations will have dropboxes available during voting hours, but a 24/7 dropbox is available at the McHenry County Administration Building parking lot, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock.

Voters who have a mail ballot but change their mind can also surrender their mail ballot at the polls and vote in-person.

If you’re not registered to vote, there is still time. People can register to vote online on the state website, but that will close March 1.

Voters can also register or sign up at the polls, but need to bring two forms of ID with them, one of which has their current address. Some valid forms of ID include a driver’s license, social security card, utility bill, student or employee ID, residence lease or contract, credit card, civic, union or professional membership card or Firearm Owner’s Identification card, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections website.