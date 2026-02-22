Home uninhabitable after fire breaks out Saturday in Wonder Lake

A home was left uninhabitable after a fire Saturday afternoon in Wonder Lake.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District was called about 4:25 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of Winterberry Trail in Wonder Lake , fire officials said in a news release. Crews arrived within four minutes and found heavy fire coming from the attached garage of a two-story, single-family residence.

“Upon arrival, firefighters initially knocked down the fire with a master stream device then undertook an aggressive interior attack and overhaul operations to extinguish the remaining fire,” according to the release.

A resident told crews everyone had exited the home, and crews rescued a cat while putting out the fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital in good condition, according to the release. No firefighters were hurt.

The home was deemed uninhabitable, but a damage estimate is not available. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the release.

Firefighters upgraded the call and received assistance from fire departments from Antioch, Cary, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Grayslake, Hebron, Lake Villa, Nunda, Richmond, Round Lake, Salem Lakes, Wisconsin, Spring Grove, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, Wauconda, Waukegan and Woodstock.

The Salvation Army also assisted.