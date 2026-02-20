Marengo falls to St. Edward in regional championship

Marengo’s Myah Broughton, right, races St. Edwards’ Savannah Lynch for the ball in IHSA Regional Championship girls basketball on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at Marengo High School in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

What a difference two weeks make.

On Feb. 5, Marengo defeated St. Edward 52-46 in a nonconference game in Marengo.

This time around, the Green Wave’s stifling defense was on display Thursday during the championship game of the Class 2A Marengo Regional.

The host Indians (21-10) were only able to convert 10-of-45 shots for 22% and were 3 of 15 from 3-point range.

The Green Wave defense stymied Marengo’s offense in posting a 34-23 victory. St. Edward, which forced 23 turnovers, advances to the Johnsburg Sectional to play Crane Medical Prep at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Our defense was outstanding,” Wave coach Michelle Dawson said. “Our whole game plan was ball pressure and our focus was limiting paint touches. We put heavy pressure on them for 32 minutes. We had trouble with their skip pass the first game. We put pressure on their 3-point shooters. It is a tougher road this year going from 1A to 2A.”

Marengo’s Macy Noe takes an outside shot against St. Edwards in IHSA Regional Championship girls basketball on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at Marengo High School in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The Green Wave’s (25-8) smothering defense was evident in the first quarter, holding Marengo to one basket and two points.

“Their defense really hurt us to start the game,” Marengo coach Elisa Hanson said. “Most teams that play physical against us are hard to deal with. We rushed a lot of shots and they forced a lot of deflections. We had some good looks and just couldn’t make shots. We just didn’t execute. We didn’t quit and kept fighting. This is a very unselfish team.”

St. Edward led 12-2 after eight minutes. Jordin Sauls and Ginger Younger scored four points each. Sauls connected on a layup as the Green Wave extended their lead to 14-2 early in the second quarter.

“We were really prepared and ready to play,” Younger said. “We came out with a lot of energy.”

The Indians, spearheaded by five points from Gianna Iovinelli and four points from Macy Noe, got to within 17-11 at halftime.

Younger canned two 3-pointers to start the third quarter to extend the Wave’s lead to 23-11 with 5:22 left in the quarter.

“Those 3’s by Ginger were huge for us,” Dawson said. “With teams concentrating on Savannah (Lynch) we need other people to step up, and Ginger and others stepped up.”

Marengo’s Maggie Hanson, left, guards St. Edwards’ Layne Dawson in IHSA Regional Championship girls basketball on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at Marengo High School in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The Indians climbed to within 27-21 with 5:22 left on a 3-pointer by Noe but couldn’t get any closer.

Lynch, who led the winners with 12 points, sealed the win by making 5 of 8 free throws in the last minute. The talented junior also dished out five assists. Younger added 10 points for the Wave.

“I totally trust my teammates,” Lynch said. “Ginger hit a couple of big 3’s to start the third quarter. It feels great. We are playing up in class. We know we have a lot of work to do.”

Noe led Marengo with seven, points including a 3-pointer.