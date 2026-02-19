After halt to fall leaf pickup, McHenry will resume collections in spring

FILE - A pile of leaves sits in front of home in McHenry in 2023. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

McHenry’s fall leaf pickup program, halted when a Thanksgiving weekend snowstorm buried leaves already raked to the curb, will pick up again in April.

The McHenry City Council got an update on the program at Tuesday’s meeting.

“Where are we as far as leaf pickup for the spring?” asked Second Ward Alderman Andy Glab, with First Ward Alderwoman Bobbi Baehne adding: “That was exactly what my question was going to be.”

“Our residents need to know ahead of time ... some people have started to pile them back into a pile” at the curb, Glab said.

Public Works Director Russ Adams said leaf collection “will resume when yard waste pickup begins with Flood Brothers, the first week of April.”

Specifically, leaf pickup will begin in Zone 2 on April 6 and Zone 1 on April 13. Zone 2 goes first as it did not have its final leaf collection before the snow fell, Adams said.

Baehne said she’d hoped it could be done sooner, saying, “Green Street is a mess.”

Echoing Glab’s point, Adams said the city “had to give people notice” on when leaf pickup would occur.

While the unseasonably warm temperatures have melted the last of the snow and uncovered leaves, they will freeze to pavement overnight and the ”the ground is really squishy right now" during the day, causing other issues, Adams said.

More information on the spring leaf collection is available at cityofmchenry.org.