Top seed, undefeated Johnsburg advances to regional final: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Johnsburg 45, Wheaton Academy 22: At the Class 2A Regina Dominican Regional in Wilmette, Summer Toussaint scored 15 points and Skye Toussaint added 12 points while breaking her team’s single-season rebounding record with nine in the game and 318 for the year.

The top-seeded Skyhawks (32-0) will face Regina Dominican at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional championship.

Huntley 41, Jacobs 19: At the Class 4A Harlem Regional in Machesney Park, Alyssa Borzych scored 14 points and Evie Freunt had eight to lead the Red Raiders to a win over the Golden Eagles. Brylan Lemon scored 12 points to lead Jacobs (13-17).

Huntley (23-9) advanced to face Guilford in the regional final at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Burlington Central 48, Rochelle 41: At the Class 3A Sycamore Regional, the Rockets survived the Hubs to advance to the final. Audrey LeFleur led the way with 19 points and Julia Scheuer added 15. Kelsey Covey had 11 for Central (22-9), which will face Sycamore for the title at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Cary-Grove 53, Belvidere North 22: At the Class 3A Belvidere North Regional, the Trojans (22-8) moved into the final with a win over the host Blue Thunder. C-G will face Boylan at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Boys basketball

Hampshire 61, Huntley 53: At Hampshire, Sean Roth scored 21 points to lead the Whip-Purs to the win over the Red Raiders in the Fox Valley Conference. Isaiah Onu led Huntley with 14 and Aidan Gibbs added 13.

Crystal Lake South 75, Crystal Lake Central 54: At Crystal Lake, Carson Trivellini scored 21 to lead the Gators to the FVC win. Nick Stowasser added 15 and Ryan Morgan 10 for South. Danny Spychala scored 15 for Central.

Jacobs 52, Burlington Central 50: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles took the FVC contest from the Rockets.

Prairie Ridge 58, Dundee-Crown 44: At Carpentersville, the Wolves won in the FVC.

Trinity Oaks 56, Alden-Hebron 52: At Cary, the Giants dropped the Northeastern Athletic Conference contest.