Lakewood man gets 9 years in prison for DUI crash that killed his passenger

A Lakewood man pleaded guilty Friday in a drunk-driving crash that killed his passenger and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Jakub Kakietek, 42, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony. He is required to serve 85% of his prison time followed by two year mandatory supervised release, an order in the McHenry County court shows.

Authorities said that on July 13, 2024, Kakietek was driving drunk for a third time when he caused an accident that killed his 76-year-old passenger, Zdzislaw Klimentowski of Chicago. Klimentowski was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was a married father of three children, prosecutors said in Kakietek’s initial court appearance after his arrest.

Kakietek was drunk while driving his vehicle north on Pyott Road in Lake in the Hills; he lost control of his vehicle and swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting a Nissan SUV, authorities said.

The passenger side of Kakietek’s vehicle struck the bumper of an oncoming car and killed Klimentowski. Both men were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said Kakietek’s blood-alcohol level was .206, more than two times the legal limit of .08.

The prosecutor said Kakietek admitted at the time of his arrest that he’d been drinking that night and had two past DUI cases. He served court supervision on the first and probation for the second.

Kakietek was initially charged with a Class X DUI, accused of driving drunk a sixth time, but that charge was swiftly dismissed, according to court documents.

He will receive credit for 229 days in the county jail, the order shows.

An online obituary cited Klimentowski’s “love of traveling, history, telling stories and his deep faith.”