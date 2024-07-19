Coroner identifies man killed in Lake in the Hills crash

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle Lake in the Hills crash at Pyott Road and East Oak Street on July 13.

McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein said in a Friday news release Zdzislaw Klimentowski, 76, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene. Klimentowski was a passenger in one of the cars, according to the release.

Rein said the Lake in the Hills Police Department reached out to his office that day about the death and there was an autopsy performed Monday. The preliminary findings of the autopsy “show blunt trauma to various structures and organs” and toxicology is currently pending, according to the release. The Coroner’s Office is working with Lake in the Hills Police during the investigation.

An online obituary said Klimentowski was a husband and father of three and “his love of traveling, history, telling stories, and his deep faith will be remembered.”