Crystal Lake man tried ‘to seduce, lure’ child with promises of cash, gifts, authorities say

A Crystal Lake man accused of sending “sexually explicit” messages to a child and of saying he wanted to “kiss her from head to toe” has been detained in the county jail.

Clicerio Alvarez-Mascote, 58, is charged with grooming, a Class 4 felony, according to the criminal complaint in the McHenry County court.

Alvarez-Mascote, arrested Feb. 6, made a first court appearance Saturday, when Judge Jeffrey Hirsch denied Alvarez-Mascote’s pretrial release from McHenry County jail, according to court records.

He also was appointed an attorney from the public defender’s office.

The judge said in a detention order that Alvarez-Mascote “poses a real and present threat to the safety of the minor child victim herein and the community.”

Hirsch cited a police proffer alleging that, over a year’s time when the child was 12 or 13, Alvarez-Mascote messaged her via text and social media “using language of an explicit sexual nature ... and [expressing] his desire to kiss her from head to toe.”

He allegedly told her not to tell anyone about his messages and told her “he loved her and expressly stated his desire to engage in sexual conduct with her,” the judge said in the detention order.

Alvarez-Mascote “attempted to seduce, lure, and entice the minor child with promises of cash and gifts, including a new cell phone and computer, and depictions of clothing and underwear he purchased for her,” Hirsch wrote.

The messages show an attempt to “entice the child to engage in a romantic and sexual relationship with him for his own sexual gratification. When confronted by police, [he] freely and voluntarily admitted to police that he knew what he was doing was wrong but could not stop himself,” the judge said. “For more than a year, [his] own sexual desires toward a minor child overcame his rational thoughts.”

Hirsch said the behavior shows Alvarez-Mascote’s “inability to manage his feelings and control his own behavior.” He acted “impulsively without regard for any negative consequences or risk of harm to the child. [He] also used a picture of the child on his own social media profile, thereby escalating his conduct from secretive to public,” the judge wrote.

Hirsch found that no conditions could protect the child or the community from Alvarez-Mascote, the order shows.

Police said Alvarez-Mascote was arrested after the child’s mother took her to the Crystal Lake Police Department and reported the allegations.

Should he be convicted on the Class 4 felony, he faces sentencing of probation to three years in prison.

Crystal Lake police continue to investigate the matter and encourage anyone who may have information to contact the department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the word CLPDTIP along with information to 847411.