Crystal Lake man charged with grooming

A Crystal Lake man is accused of sending sexual messages to a minor, authorities said.

A resident came to the Crystal Lake Police Department with their child Thursday evening to report a man was sending the minor “inappropriate messages” through an instant messaging app, some being “sexual in nature,” according to a Crystal Lake Police news release.

An investigation by the department’s criminal investigations unit started Friday morning that resulted in charging Clicerio Alvarez Mascote, 58, of Crystal Lake, with one count of grooming, a Class 4 felony, according to authorities.

Masocte was taken into custody and to McHenry County jail and is set to appear in court Feb. 13, according to official records.

Crystal Lake police continue to investigate the matter and encourage anyone who may have information to contact the department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the word CLPDTIP along with information to 847411.