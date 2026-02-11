New Woodstock North principal named

Students at Woodstock North High School will see a familiar face leading the school next fall.

Tyler Carlson, an assistant principal at Woodstock North, is set to succeed Josh Segura as principal in the next school year. Segura is leaving Woodstock District 200 to take the superintendent role at Rock Falls Township High School District, starting July 1.

“I am excited to partner with the building and District leadership teams to continue our progress with the Design Your Path work and to find more ways to challenge students to meet their potential. Over the last three years on the northside, I’ve had the opportunity to connect with so many families, and I look forward to continuing that work in my new role,” Carlson said in a district news release.

Carlson taught English at multiple high schools, including Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville and Libertyville High School. He was also the dean of students at DeKalb High School for four years, according to the release.

Carlson, 40, has also held administrative roles like the one he has at Woodstock North at both of the district’s middle schools, Creekside and Northwood. Carlson said in the release he enjoyed his time at the middle schools but was grateful, starting this past fall, to have a chance to work with high schoolers again.

Carlson said the Woodstock North community has been welcoming and supportive and he’s enjoyed being inside classrooms and seeing teaching and learning take place.

“We have outstanding athletics, activities, fine and performing arts programs, and more. I love the diverse experiences our students have academically, socially, and in extracurricular activities,” Carlson said in the release, adding he wants to help more students find their passions.

“I look forward to seeing our students perform, whether it is in the classroom, on stage, or in their athletic arenas and beyond,” Carlson said.

Carlson has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Augustana College and a master’s degree from Concordia University. He is working on a doctorate in educational leadership at Concordia, according to the release.

The school board approved Carlson’s contract Tuesday, officials said. His salary will be $155,000, according to district records.

“We’ve been fortunate to watch Tyler’s growth as a leader over the years, and we’re looking forward to seeing his leadership skills flourish at Woodstock North,” District 200 Superintendent Mike Moan said in the release. “This is a great next step for Tyler, and for our leadership team.”