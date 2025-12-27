Rock Falls Township High School Board selects Woodstock North principal as new superintendent

Joshua Segura of Crystal Lake has been named superintendent of the Rock Falls Township High School District, effective July 1, 2026, the school board has announced.

Segura, who currently is Woodstock North High School’s principal, was chosen from six applicants after a nationwide search, according to a news release. He will replace current Superintendent Ron McCord, who in June 2023 announced his intent to retire.

Rock Falls Township High School Board President Merle Gaulrapp said the hiring process was extensive and thorough.

“We knew this would be a tough assignment, but the board believes it has found the right person to lead our district,” he said.

“Our decision to select Dr. Segura was rooted in his extensive administrative experience and his consistent track record of success,” Board Secretary Heather Waninger said. “We were particularly impressed by his steady leadership style and his deep commitment to fostering positive relationships within school communities. His ability to communicate fluently in both English and Spanish is an invaluable asset that will bridge critical gaps.”

Segura has 15 years of administrative experience and has worked at Round Lake High School as assistant principal of Student Services, Rolling Meadows High School as dean of students, John Jay Elementary School as principal and Woodstock North High School as principal.

He completed his undergraduate studies at Northern Illinois University, his master of arts degree at Concordia University Chicago, and his Doctor of Education degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.

His teaching career as a Spanish teacher began at Barrington Community Unit School District 220 in 2006.

The search for the new superintendent was facilitated by the Illinois Association of School Boards. IASB is a voluntary organization of local school boards dedicated to strengthening public schools through local citizen control. Executive searches are among the many services the association offers to its members.

Gaulrapp said Segura and McCord will meet periodically to ensure a smooth transition.