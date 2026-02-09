Huntley District 158 fills school board vacancy after Andy Bittman’s sudden departure

Huntley School District 158 has a new school board member.

The school board appointed Chuck Ruth, who is a former Huntley school board president, to the board Monday.

Ruth replaced former board member Andy Bittman, who abruptly resigned Dec. 30, which was over the holiday break.

“It is my fervent desire to support and serve Huntley School District 158 to help maintain it as one of the best school systems in the state of Illinois,” Ruth said in a district news release.

Ruth has Huntley-area roots spanning five generations, according to a District 158 news release announcing his appointment.

Ruth is on the board of directors at Northwestern Medicine and Miller Midwestern Die Company. He is also a member of the University of Illinois Foundation, according to the release.

In addition to former school board president, Ruth’s past leadership roles include supervisor of Grafton and Coral townships and board chair of the McHenry County College Foundation and Centegra Health System, according to the release.

Ruth also was a founder of the Huntley Area Public Library, American Community Bank & Trust, Alliance Contractors and the Challenger Learning Center. He also is involved with the Huntley Lions Club, Jaycees, Sesquicentennial, First Congregational Church, Chamber of Commerce and American Legion, according to the release.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Ruth to our board,” Board President Paul Troy said in the release. “His long-standing ties to the community, extensive leadership experience, and strong commitment to public service will be a valuable asset to our board and our school community.”

Ruth had applied for a vacancy to the school board in 2023, but the board selected Dana Wiley instead. Wiley lost her seat in the April 2025 election.

Ruth was one of three people who applied for Bittman’s seat. The school board interviewed two candidates Monday and the third person withdrew their application Monday, district officials said.

Ruth is expected to be sworn in Thursday. His term will expire in Spring 2027.