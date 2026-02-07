Huntley’s Steve Raethz earns 500th career win: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Huntley 60, Dundee-Crown 27: At Huntley, Red Raiders head coach Steve Raethz earned his 500th career win as the Red Raiders improved to 19-9 overall and 13-2 in the Fox Valley Conference. Raethz is now 500-298 in 26-plus seasons at the school.

Luca Garlin scored 16 points to lead Huntley. Aubrina Adamik added 14 and Alyssa Borzych had 13 for the Red Raiders. Ashley Castro led D-C with six points.

Johnsburg 70, Woodstock 37: At Johnsburg, Summer Toussaint scored 26 points and Skye Toussaint added 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Kishwaukee River Conference champion Skyhawks remain undefeated at 28-0. Addison Sweetwood added 10 points and Stori Hurckes had eight for Johnsburg.

The 28 wins in a season matches Johnsburg’s single-season record, also reached in 2005-06, 2006-07 and 2015-16.

Jacobs 49, McHenry 35: At Algonquin, Olvia Schuster scored 16 points for the Golden Eagles in an FVC win. Angie Rehm had 10 to lead McHenry.

Marengo 71, Richmond-Burton 30: At Marengo, the Indians improved to 18-9 with the KRC win over the Rockets.

Plano 51, Harvard 35: At Plano, Summer Jones had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Olivia Nulle added 10 points and six rebounds as the Hornets fell in the KRC contest.

Girls bowling

Woodstock Regional: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Crystal Lake Central’s Allison Shackle won the regional championship with a total of 1,232 pins. Woodstock finished fourth and advanced as a team to next weekend’s Hoffman Estates Sectional.

Deyeneiry Lebron rolled a 1,061 to lead the Blue Streaks. Woodstock’s Mae Osborn, Avery Carpenter, Quincey Beard, Cori Carpenter and Aivlyn True all advanced to the Hoffman Estates Sectional next Saturday.

Johnsburg’s Julia McCue and Julia Erickson of Johnsburg, Woodstock North’s Ava Caldwel, McHenry’s Annabelle Weinries and Jacobs’ Bianca Ramirez advanced to sectionals as individuals.

Guilford Regional: At Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, Harvard’s Macie Norgard advanced to the Harlem Sectional with a score of 984.

Sycamore Regional: At Mardi Gras Lanes in Sycamore, Marengo’s Callie Walters (1,126 series) placed 15th, Kayla Miller (1,078) took 20th and Olivia Walter (1,035) placed 25th to qualify for the Harlem Sectional on Feb. 14 at Forest Hills Lanes in Loves Park. Marengo’s Payton Coffman was 26th with a 1,030.

Marengo finished fifth as a team with a 5,107. Oswego took the fourth and final qualifying spot with a 5,393. Burlington Central (4,224) placed ninth, led by Gracelin Turschman (27th) with a 1,021.

Competitive cheerleading

IHSA State Meet: At Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Crystal Lake Central sits in in second place in the Class 2A field after the first day of the state tournament. The Tigers were among seven McHenry County-area team to reach Saturday’s finals.

Crystal Lake Central (94.74) was second to only Morris (96.14) in the 2A field. Prairie Ridge is in sixth with a score of 92.52, Cary-Grove (92.26) is in seventh and Burlington Central (92.04) is in eighth. The top 10 teams make it to Day 2.

Dundee-Crown (93.42) is in seventh in Class 3A and Hampshire (91.76) is in 10th to both advance to Saturday’s finals. Lockport leads the field with a 97.11. Hampshire just edged St. Charles East (91.54) for the final spot.

Richmond-Burton took the 10th spot with a score of 88 to advance in Class 1A. Breese Central leads the field at 94.02. Johnsburg took 14th with a 86.42, but did not advance. R-B edged Byron (87.97) for the last spot.

Boys basketball

Crystal Lake South 82, Hampshire 57: At Crystal Lake, Carson Trevellini scored 24 points and Ryan Morgan added 16 as the Gators cruised to an FVC win. Nick Stowasser added 14 points and Noah Cook had 13 for South. Bradley Boyd led Hampshire with 16 and Tyler Johnson added 15.

Dundee-Crown 54, Huntley 47: At Carpentersville, Rasheed Trice scored 13 and Hudson Reardon added 12 as the Chargers took down the Red Raiders in an FVC contest. Isaac Muze scored a game-high 15 and Aidan Gibbs added 14 for Huntley.