La Salle County marriage licenses through April 15, 2026

Here is the list of couples who applied for marriage licenses in La Salle County from April 1, 2026, through April 15, 2026.
Anthony Louis Rosado of Mendota and Abigail Rose Brown of Mendota
Christian Estephen Leek of Peru and Jamaziae Dejiannelle Hodges of La Salle
Jerry Lee Guysens Jr. of Ottawa and Maryann Causley of Ottawa
Bret Gerald Harms of La Salle and Jennifer Lynn Ashfield of La Salle
Charles Raymond Posejpal of Somonauk and Caroline Ruth Paull of Somonauk
Evan Paul Grove of Peru and Laura Linda Zeman of Peru
Tristan Rafael Cruz of Peru and Claudia Danielle Alonzo of Peru
Richard John Frezados of Streator and Melinda Sue Cope of Streator
Precious Angel Kmiec of Spring Valley and Adrina Ann Michelle Middono of La Salle
Dylan Jeffrey Groesbeck of Ottawa and Stacy Jo Parkins of Ottawa
Kadin Alec Vasquez of LaMoille and Trystan Taylor Bergeron of LaMoille
Manikanta Sai Guduru of Mendota and Amber Nicole Reyes of Amboy
Bryan Michael Koppenhoefer of La Salle and Haley Madison Marques of Ottawa