2026 Election Questionnaire: Joe Sosnowski, State Representative 69th District

Name: Joe Sosnowski

What office are you seeking: State Representative 69th District

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 48

Occupation and employer: State Legislator, Fundraising Professional

What offices, if any, have you previously held? City of DeKalb, Alderman, City of Rockford, Alderman, Current State Representative

City: Rockford

Campaign website: www.joesosnowski.com

Education: BA - Northern Illinois University, Masters of Public Administration, Northern Illinois University,

Community involvement: Member of City First Church, Rockford, Member Emeritas of the NIU Alumni Association, Member of NIU Legislative Caucus, Member of Sportsman’s Caucus

Marital status/Immediate family: Married, 3 children

What are your top three priorities for this district in Springfield?

1. Economic growth and more opportunity (We need to focus on lower property taxes, eliminating unreasonable regulation, job training and education, and focus on to grow employers)

2. Affordable living for all residents (lower taxes, and lower state spending is essential - state spending has increased 40% since Pritzker took office)

3. Education choice (we need to allow more parental involvement, choice in education for what best fits a student, and more educational options for all students)

How will you support economic growth and development in your district?

Taxes and costs are a primary deterrent for growth in Illinois. All other state around us have grown in population over the last 10 years while Illinois has essentially been flat in population. The reason is that we have some of the highest property taxes in the nation, and we are in the top 10 as highest overall tax liability. People and businesses vote by walking and they are walking to other states.

Do you support term limits for state representatives, and if so, what limits?

Yes. Even if we had 20 year term limits at the state and federal level, that would be a good start to avoid issues like Speaker Madigan who was around for over 40 years.

How will you address the state’s long-term pension obligations?

We need to 1. move new employees to a 401K system; 2. continue to make full annual payments, and 3. increase the retirement age while not enhancing benefits.

How will you address property taxes and school funding reform?

1. We need pro-growth policies to attract new families and businesses to help grow our way out of problems.

2. Refund excessive district surpluses (over 150%) to taxpayers

3. Cap property taxes overall to help with affordability

4. Force consolidation of school districts to reduce adminstrative costs.

What is your stance on the SAFE-T Act? What changes, if any, would you support?

Even the Governor admitted that there needs to be changes. These should include the revocation of pre-trial release, expansion of detainable offenses, and more discretion for judges, and more accountability for their decisions.

What legislation would you propose to address crime and public safety in your district?

See reforms to SAFE T Act.

What is your stance on reproductive rights in Illinois?

I am a pro-life legislator.

What is your opinion of the TRUST Act (sanctuary state protections)?

We should repeal the Act. We should not do anything to encourage illegal immigration.

Should the state expand Medicaid funding?

Illinois has spent billions dollars on free healthcare for non-citizens, whileIllinois families cannot afford basic healthcare. We need to stop wasteful spending.

Should local governments have more authority over solar farm development in their communities?

I support legislation that gives local communities authority over zoning and land use.

Should Illinois expand use of nuclear energy, including facilities like the Byron plant? What’s your vision for the state’s energy mix?

I believe in an all-of-the-above energy strategy (nuclear, natural gas, clean coal,solar, etc.)

What role should the state play in housing affordability?

Property taxes are a major cost driver for homeowners. Illinois has the highestproperty tax burden in the nation and a very high overall tax liability. There is a reason we are less affordable. We don’t spend efficiently and spend money on programs that we should not have.

How should the state address rising energy costs from data centers? How do you balance water rights between communities and industry regarding data center development?

The Governor has throttled down energy production through restrictions on energy production while passing legislation this past session in a “Green New Giveaway” that will raise household energy costs by well over $100 a year. The Governor needs to stop.

To what level should the state fund a new stadium for the Chicago Bears?

It makes sense for local, county, and state government to assist with some transportation infrastructure improvements, but no tax payer money should go to the stadium costs.

Should the state regulate the use of AI in the classroom? To what extent?

Yes. Students must be able tolearn, be creative, and think critically and school is not a place for group-think or aplace to outsource to artificial intelligence. It’s a place to foster and growreal intelligence and creativity.

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

I have a broad range of supporters that are all publically disclosed. I am most interested in talking with people who are interested in improving and growing Illinois no matter who they are.