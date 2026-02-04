Johnsburg girls hoops win first conference title since 2017: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Johnsburg 57, Plano 20: At Plano, Summer Toussaint scored 18 points with five assists and four steals to help keep the Skyhawks perfect at 27-0 and help them capture the Kishwaukee River Conference championship outright.

Carlie Majercik (11 rebounds), Skye Toussaint (10 rebounds, two blocks) and Addie Graff each had six points for Johnsburg, which improved to 12-0 in the KRC and earned its first conference title since 2017. Brooke Butler added five points in her varsity debut.

Alden-Hebron 52, Christian Life 10: At Rockford, Hayden Smith scored 18 of her 24 points in the first half as the Giants cruised in a Northeastern Athletic Conference win. Olvia Klein added 12 points and Martha Aguilar had 11 for A-H (8-10, 5-2).

Richmond-Burton 48, Woodstock North 45: At Richmond, the Rockets picked up a KRC victory.

Boys basketball

Cary-Grove 56, Huntley 51: At Huntley, AJ Berndt scored 15 points to lead the Trojans to the win in the Fox Valley Conference. Dylan Dumele added 13 and Adam Bauer tallied 10 for conference leader C-G (22-3, 12-1). Isaac Muze had a game-high 16 points for Huntley (8-17, 5-8).

McHenry 47, Prairie Ridge 41: At Crystal Lake, Adam Anwar scored 25 points as the Warriors edged the Wolves in the FVC. Nate Ottaway added 13 points for McHenry (17-9, 8-5). Eli Loeding scored 10 to lead Prairie Ridge.

Hampshire 53, Crystal Lake Central 45: At Hampshire, Bradley Boyd scored 17 to lead the Whip-Purs to the FVC win over the Tigers. Sean Roth added 11 points for Hampshire (8-17, 3-10). Danny Spychala scored 10 to pace Central (15-10, 4-9).

Plano 56, Marengo 44: At Plano, Parker Weadge scored 18 points as the Indians fell to the Reapers in a KRC game.

DeKalb 63, Marian Central 48: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes fell to the Barbs in a nonconference contest.

Girls bowling

Marengo 3,083, Woodstock 2,595: At Marengo, Payton Coffman rolled a match-high 573 and high-game of 230 to lead the Indians, who claimed the KRC title. Kayla Miller (548) and Callie Walters (538) also were among Marengo’s top bowlers. DJ Lebron led Woodstock with a 501.

Marengo 3,083, Woodstock North 2,712: At Marengo. the Indians completed the match sweep with the KRC win over the Thunder. Ava Caldwell rolled a 564 to lead North.