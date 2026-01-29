Man accused of ‘unprovoked attack’ on woman in McHenry park to stand trial Thursday

McHenry's Petersen Park is pictured on Oct. 6, 2024, the day authorities allege Raymond Link, inset, randomly attacked a woman and a man who tried to stop him. (Gregory Shaver/Inset photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

The trial is set to begin Thursday for a man who said he was a “messenger of the heavens” after a violent attack on a woman in a McHenry park that authorities said was unprovoked.

Raymond Paul Link, 49 – who also is accused of beating a man who tried to stop the alleged attack – is charged with one count of attempted murder and six counts of aggravated battery.

Link’s lawyer is expected to argue at his trial not that he didn’t commit the acts but that he is not guilty by reason of insanity. His case will be decided by McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis because Link waived his right to a jury trial.

Records in McHenry County court show that Link initially was charged with two counts of attempted murder. The second attempted murder charge has since been amended to an aggravated battery charge.

Authorities have said that about 3:30 p.m. May 5, 2024, Link was with his unleashed dog in Petersen Park when, “completely unprovoked,” he attacked a woman as she walked her dog. Link then allegedly attacked a bystander who tried to help her. Link also ordered his dog to attack the man, prosecutors and police said.

Court records show that a doctor has determined Link was insane at the time he allegedly attacked the woman.

The woman suffered serious injuries to her face, lacerations and multiple dog bites, and she lost a large amount of blood, prosecutors said. The dog ran off and was later captured by animal control, police said.

Authorities said there was no apparent connection between the woman and Link, who they said “stomped, kicked and struck” her on the head and neck. He allegedly “placed both knees on her head and neck with his full body weight and attempted to strangle her with his forearm and/or hands, while the victim laid unconscious and unresponsive on the ground,” according to a criminal complaint.

Link, for whom addresses are listed in official records both in McHenry and in West Allis, Wisconsin, has been detained in the McHenry County jail since his arrest, records show. Should he be found not guilty by reason of insanity, he would be committed to a mental health facility.

During Link’s initial court appearance, then-McHenry County Assistant State’s Attorney Julio Cantre called the attack “completely unprovoked.”

A 37-year-old man in the park with his family heard what Cantre described as the woman’s “blood-curdling scream” and tried to help her. Link allegedly struck that man with a closed fist more than 12 times in the chest and arms, and ordered his dog to attack the man, who suffered a broken clavicle, bruising, redness and a dog bite, authorities said.

After he was detained in jail, Link refused to leave his cell to go to the courtroom for his initial court appearance. Instead, he appeared via Zoom. The hearing then was delayed because Link was uncooperative. He was swearing and blurting out nonsensical statements such as, “I am celestial.”

In a second attempt by authorities to conduct his initial court appearance, Link entered the courtroom flanked by three corrections officers. Again, he repeatedly interrupted Judge Michael Chmiel and made bizarre statements such as “I am representing the goddess mother,” and referred to himself as “Lord Saturn.”

Chmiel tried to stop Link from talking and reminded him of his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, but Link continuing rambling.

In one long rant, he said, in part, according to a transcript: “Your love for all these things other than divine law and truth. You wear the robe of time. Time is the teacher of all things. ... You are not the most powerful people on the planet. The dogs were in charge of you. God spelled backwards is dog. ... I am Lord L.”

Later, when Chmiel began explaining that the people of the state had filed charges against him, Link interrupted and said: “The heavens have filed a complaint against you guys. I’m a messenger of the heavens. I’m not a messenger of this planet.”