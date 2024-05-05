Animal control captures dog involved in ‘isolated incident’ in McHenry

A pit bull that was loose at Petersen Park in McHenry has been captured by animal control, according to the McHenry Police Department.

The department posted on its Facebook page that the dog was captured by McHenry County Animal Control about 5:45 p.m. Sunday. An “isolated incident” occurred and is being investigated by police, according to the Facebook post.

“There is no additional risk to the public,” according to the Facebook post. “At this time, no additional information can be provided as this is an ongoing investigation.”

McHenry police sent out a notification about 5 p.m. of a brown pit bull with a white belly seen southbound on Orleans Street and possibly in the area of Lakeland Park or near Orleans and Prestwick streets. The dog was reported to “not be friendly” and anyone who saw the dog was asked to not approach it and contact the McHenry Police Department.

It is unclear what incident occurred with the dog. McHenry Police Department officials could not be immediately reached for comment.