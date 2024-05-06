Man charged with attempted murder after he, his dog attack woman in McHenry park: police

A Wisconsin man faces an attempted murder charge after McHenry police said he attacked a woman in Peterson Park while out with his unleashed dog.

Police said a preliminary investigation found Raymond P. Link, 47, of West Allis, was out with his unleashed dog when Link “suddenly attacked and battered” a 59-year-old woman, who suffered serious injuries to her face and multiple dog bites and was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

“The attacked was unprovoked and there did not appear to be any connection between Link and the victim,” said a statement from police Chief John Birk in a news release. The woman had been walking her dog at the time. A 37-year-old man intervene and was also injured with a broken clavicle, police said.

According to a complaint filed by authorities in McHenry County court, Link “took substantial steps to commit First Degree Murder ... in that [he] knowingly and unlawfully stomped, kicked, and struck [the woman] about the head and neck, placed both knees on her head and neck with his full body weight and attempted to strangle the victim with his forearm and/or hands, while the victim laid unconscious and unresponsive on the ground.” Link also “attempted to strangle the victim with his forearm and/or hands obstructing the victim’s ability to breath, while the victim laid unconscious and unresponsive on the ground, causing avulsions to the victim’s left ear, ruptured globe of left eye, multiple significant lacerations, and an extensive open fracture of facial bones,” the complaint states.

Link further is accusing of striking the man who intervene “with a closed fist in excess of 12 times in the chest and arms, and ordered his dog to attack” him, according to the court records.

Link was taken into custody after police responded to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and taken to McHenry County jail. Authorities said Link has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, aggravated battery with strangulation and aggravated battery in a public place. His dog fled but was later located and placed in care of McHenry County Animal Control.

Police said the incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2599. Anonymous tips can be made to 815-363-2124, a line that does not use caller ID, authorities said.